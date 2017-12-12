D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have recalled from loan defenseman Mark Alt.

A 26-year-old blueliner from St. Paul, Minnesota, Alt is in the midst of his fifth professional season and has registered five goals, four assists and nine points in 16 games with Lehigh Valley. He currently ranks 10th on the franchise's all-time list with 253 games played with the Phantoms.

This is already Alt's third recall by Philadelphia this season after six games played during two prior call-ups.

In the midst of a season-high six-game home stand, the Phantoms are back in action tonight as they welcome the Laval Rocket, the new AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, to PPL Center for the first and only time this season.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful third campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team posted its highest win total (48) and highest standings point total (101) in more than a decade.

