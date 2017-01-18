D.C. United Re-Sign Midfielder Jared Jeffrey

January 18, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - D.C. United News Release





WASHINGTON- D.C. United have re-signed out of contract midfielder Jared Jeffrey after the Texas native enjoyed a breakout season in the center of midfield in 2016. Capable of playing as either an "8" or a "6", Jeffrey set career highs in nearly every statistical category, including appearances, starts, minutes played, goals (tied) and shots.

"Jared is coming off of his best season at our club. He proved that he can be an impact player in the central midfield through his work rate, tenacity and ability to connect passes," Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said. "We look forward to a strong 2017 and beyond from Jared."

Jeffrey, 26, is coming off a career year, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals, including a 92nd-minute equalizer against Real Salt Lake on July 1. He scored his second goal of the year against Toronto FC on July 23 and possessed the third-highest passing accuracy on the team (minimum 600 passes).

In four seasons in Washington, the central midfielder has appeared in 53 matches across all competitions (43 in MLS) and scored 5 goals. After being acquired on a waiver draft on July 3, 2013, from German side FSV Mainz 05, he made his debut for the Black-and-Red on July 27 against the New England Revolution. Jeffrey scored his first goal for United a month later on August 3.

Jared Jeffrey

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165

DOB: 06/14/1990

Hometown: Richardson, TX

Citizenship: USA

Status: Domestic

Previous Club: FSV Mainz 05

Transaction: D.C. United re-sign midfielder Jared Jeffrey.

- One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are the most decorated team in the United States, with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 18, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.