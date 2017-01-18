D.C. United Re-Sign Midfielder Jared Jeffrey
January 18, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON- D.C. United have re-signed out of contract midfielder Jared Jeffrey after the Texas native enjoyed a breakout season in the center of midfield in 2016. Capable of playing as either an "8" or a "6", Jeffrey set career highs in nearly every statistical category, including appearances, starts, minutes played, goals (tied) and shots.
"Jared is coming off of his best season at our club. He proved that he can be an impact player in the central midfield through his work rate, tenacity and ability to connect passes," Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said. "We look forward to a strong 2017 and beyond from Jared."
Jeffrey, 26, is coming off a career year, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals, including a 92nd-minute equalizer against Real Salt Lake on July 1. He scored his second goal of the year against Toronto FC on July 23 and possessed the third-highest passing accuracy on the team (minimum 600 passes).
In four seasons in Washington, the central midfielder has appeared in 53 matches across all competitions (43 in MLS) and scored 5 goals. After being acquired on a waiver draft on July 3, 2013, from German side FSV Mainz 05, he made his debut for the Black-and-Red on July 27 against the New England Revolution. Jeffrey scored his first goal for United a month later on August 3.
Jared Jeffrey
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
DOB: 06/14/1990
Hometown: Richardson, TX
Citizenship: USA
Status: Domestic
Previous Club: FSV Mainz 05
Transaction: D.C. United re-sign midfielder Jared Jeffrey.
- One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are the most decorated team in the United States, with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 18, 2017
- Timbers Announce Additions to Preseason Schedule - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Re-Sign Midfielder Jared Jeffrey - D.C. United
- Tickets for the Opening Game on Sale Saturday - Montreal Impact
- University of Toronto to Host Coaching Conference - Toronto FC
- Fatai Alashe Sits Down with ESPN FC at MLS Media Day - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Jermaine Jones - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Atlanta United Renews Partnership with Charleston Battery - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Signs Adekoya and Wingo as Homegrown Players - Seattle Sounders FC
- Delaware Downs Windy City in Showcase Opener - New York Red Bulls
- Earthquakes Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Sebastian Lletget to Contract Extension - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Minnesota United Completes Major League Soccer Coaching Staff - Minnesota United FC
- Agudelo Reflects on Sacrifices His Mother Made - New England Revolution
- An Inside Look at Carl Robinson's Draft Day - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.