D-Braves, GoDocs Announce Fan of the Year Promotion

January 4, 2017 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves have partnered with GoDocs to create the Danville Braves Fan of the Year Contest presented by GoDocs for the 2017 season. One Danville Braves fan will be selected as the GoDocs Fan of the Year and win an ultimate prize pack that includes an iPad, a Danville Braves double-walled tumbler, a Danville Braves quarter-zip pullover, 2018 season tickets, a Fan of the Year plaque, a team signed item, recognition in the 2018 Danville Braves souvenir program, a first pitch opportunity for the 2018 home opener, the opportunity to take batting practice with the team, a custom Danville Braves jersey, and an online fan profile at DBraves.com.

"Partnering with the Danville Braves is more than just a marketing opportunity, it's an endorsement of the importance of physical activity and exercise and how important it is for our youth to get outside, be active and be healthy," said Micah Pacifico, the Owner of GoDocs Healthcare Center and GoDocs Mobile Medical Practice. "The Fan of the Year is about setting a good example for the kids in our community and we're very excited to part of that."

Full details including the official rules for the GoDocs Fan of the Year contest will be available in the Spring of 2017 on dbraves.com.

