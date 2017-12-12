D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have signed defensemen Adam Comrie and Nick Luukko to PTOs (professional try-outs).
A 27-year-old blueliner from Ottawa, Comrie is in the midst of his eighth professional season and has registered one goal, three assists, four points and 55 penalty minutes through 13 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. He has appeared in 253 career AHL outings during which he's compiled 28 goals, 63 assists and 91 total points in time with the Rochester Americans, Worcester Sharks, Syracuse Crunch and Phantoms. A 26-year-old defender from West Chester, Pennsylvania, Luukko is in his third professional campaign and has already produced three goals, seven assists and 10 total points in 17 games with the Royals. In parts of three seasons with Reading, the 6'2", 205-pound blueliner has tallied 13 goals, 31 assists and 44 total points across 152 games. Luukko was selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round (#179 overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and made his pro debut with the Phantoms back on March 28, 2015 following a four-year career at the University of Vermont.
In the midst of a season-high six-game home stand, the Phantoms are back in action tonight as they welcome the Laval Rocket, the new AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, to PPL Center for the first and only time this season.
