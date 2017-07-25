Cyclones Win a Wild One, 4-3 in 11

News Release

Brooklyn, NY - The Cyclones fought off Mother Nature and the Aberdeen IronBirds on Monday night for a thrilling 4-3 win in 11 innings. In a game that ended just before midnight, Reed Gamache slid home safely after a throwing error by Aberdeen shortstop Mason McCoy allowed Gamache to race home from second with the game-winning run.

Early on it seemed like nothing would stop Brooklyn starter Marty Anderson, as the lefthander mowed through the 'Birds, striking out eight through 5.0 innings. But in the top of the sixth, the heavens opened above MCU Park and the southpaw walked the first two batters he faced in less than ideal conditions. After the back-to-back walks, the umpires called for the tarp and Marty's night came to a close.

An hour and 43 minutes later, when play resumed, Trey Cobb was on the mound for Brooklyn and quickly found himself in a heap of trouble. Ben Breazeale, the New York-Penn League's leading hitter, stroked an opposite field double that tied the game at one and put a pair in scoring position for Aberdeen. After a strikeout, Ryan Ripken had an RBI groundout that gave the IronBirds a lead and Markel Jones followed with an RBI single that extended their advantage to 3-1.

But Brooklyn's bats thundered back in the bottom of the frame. Quinn Brodey got things going with a one-out single and later came around to score on a booming double that made it 3-2. Jose Maria would cap the frame with a two-out double of his own that knotted the game at 3-3.

And that's how it would stay, as Cobb, Tony Dibrell and Gregorix Estevez (2-1) allowed just one hit the rest of the way setting the stage for thrilling finish in the bottom of the 11th.

Gamache, who went 2-for-5 on the night, led off the frame with a bloop single to center and moved into scoring position courtesy of a sacrifice bunt from Ricardo Cespedes. Maria was then plunked by a pitch to put a pair of runners aboard with one out for Carlos Sanchez. The Cyclones backstop hit a slow roller to second base that was fielded cleanly by Irving Ortega and thrown to second for one out, but Mason McCoy's relay to first sailed wide of the base and by the time Aberdeen first baseman fielded the ricochet, Gamache had slid in safely with the game winning run.

The Cyclones and IronBirds will square off in the finale of the three-game series on Tuesday morning at 11:30 AM with Brooklyn looking to win their third straight series.

