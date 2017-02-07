CYCLONES Weekly: Week 17

Week 17: February 6 - February 12

LAST WEEK RECAP:

Friday Night Recap : The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-21-4-0) earned a 5-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Friday night. Forwards Dylan Nowakowski, Shane Walsh, Seth Ambroz, and Brandon McNally, along with defenseman Jonathan Diaby tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who have now won two in a row. Cyclones netminder Michael Houser was stellar for a second consecutive night, stopping 39 of the 41 shots he faced to collect the win.

Thursday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (19-21-4-0) earned a 4-3 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers on Thursday night. Forwards Jordan Sims, Nick Huard, Dylan Nowakowski, and Andrew Yogan scored the goals for the Cyclones, who snap their four-game losing skid. Cincinnati was outshot, 43-22 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 40 in the win. It was another successful night for Cincinnati's power play, as they converted on 67% of their chances.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-21-4-0) fell to the Rapid City Rush, 3-1, on Wednesday night. Forward Nick Huard netted the lone goal for the Cyclones, who opened up a six-game homestand. Each team registered 19 shots on goal, with Cyclones goaltender Mark Visentin stopping 16 in the loss.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, February 8 vs. Elmira 7:35pm ET

Friday, February 10 vs. Elmira- 7:35pm ET

Saturday, February 11 vs. Ft. Wayne- 7:35pm ET

Sunday, February 12 AT Toledo- 5:05pm ET

Cyclones Category Leaders:

Goals: Andrew Yogan (14)

Assists: Peter LeBlanc (20)

Points: Andrew Yogan (31)

PPG: Nick Huard (5)

PIMS: Brandon McNally (106)

Plus/Minus: Arvin Atwal (+11)

Shots: Shane Walsh (151)

Wins: Mark Visentin (10)

GAA: Michael Houser (2.53)

SV%: Michael Houser (.920)

Italics Indicate No Longer on Active Roster

News and Notes:

Power Surge: The Cyclones netted a pair of power play markers in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers, and have converted on seven of their last 22 man-advantage opportunities over the last six games (31.8%).

Lighting it Up: Forward Nick Huard has been enjoying some offensive success as of late accounting for three goals and five assists in his last seven games. He's currently riding a three-game point streak (2g, 1a), and has points in 10 of his first 14 games in the new year (6g, 7a).

Streaky Behavior: Forward Jordan Sims is currently riding a four-game point streak, accounting for a goal and four assists in that time. He has been one of the Cyclones' offensive leaders in recent games, accounting for three goals and six assists in his last seven games.

Green Light from the Blueline: The Cyclones received some major offensive contributions from their defensive corps in the last five games, combining for four goals and nine assists in that time. Leading the way is Saverio Posa with a goal and a pair of assists, while both Eric Knodel and Craig Dalrymple have each accounted for a goal and an assist. Arvin Atwal and Dan Johnston has dished out a pair of assists, while Jonathan Diaby (G) and Jaynen Rissling (A) have added lone points.

It's Good to be Home: After playing 11-of-12 games on the road in January, the Cyclones are getting ready to embark on a 12-of-16 stretch on home ice in February. The Cyclones are 12-6-4-0 at home this season, averaging 3.00 goals per game on in their first 22 home games. Cincinnati also boasts the League's seventh- best penalty kill at home, having killed of 56/67 oppositional power plays (86.6%).

Defensive Front: The Cyclones currently boast one of the top defenses in the ECHL, as they currently rank fourth in goals allowed per game with 2.96 and seventh in shots allowed with 29.56 allowed per 60 minutes.

Holding the Lead: The Cyclones have made a habit of holding onto leads this season, as they are 15-1-3-0 when leading after 20 minutes, and 17-1-2-0 when leading after two periods of play.

2016-2017 CINCINNATI SEASON STATS

No.

PLAYER

POS

GP

G

A

PTS

+/-

PIM

PP

PPA

SHG

SHA

GW

SH

SH%

12

Andrew Yogan

F

29

14

17

31

2

29

2

7

0

1

5

72

19.4

10

* Shane Walsh (total)

F

44

12

18

30

-3

12

1

5

0

0

0

151

7.9

UTA

F

17

5

5

10

-2

4

0

1

0

0

0

64

7.8

CIN

F

27

7

13

20

-1

8

1

4

0

0

0

87

8.0

32

x Peter Leblanc

C

42

10

20

30

-18

11

3

5

0

0

1

108

9.3

40

Nick Huard

F

45

11

16

27

-9

35

5

5

1

0

0

88

12.5

23

Jordan Sims

F

39

9

15

24

6

26

2

2

1

0

0

85

10.6

17

Brandon McNally (total)

F

39

10

13

23

-10

106

1

4

0

0

2

60

16.7

UTA

F

15

3

4

7

-6

48

1

1

0

0

0

21

14.3

CIN

F

24

7

9

16

-4

58

0

3

0

0

2

39

17.9

41

Dominic Zombo

F

44

10

8

18

-2

33

1

0

0

0

1

67

14.9

5

Eric Knodel

D

43

5

13

18

5

20

3

3

0

0

0

84

6.0

6

* Arvin Atwal

D

39

2

15

17

11

98

0

3

0

0

0

62

3.2

16

Shawn O'Donnell

C

20

6

10

16

-3

21

2

3

0

0

1

47

12.8

9

x Patrick D'Amico (total)

F

38

6

10

16

-14

20

0

2

0

1

1

73

8.2

IND

F

38

6

10

16

-14

20

0

2

0

1

1

73

8.2

81

Jaynen Rissling

D

40

4

12

16

-8

36

1

2

0

0

1

64

6.3

17

x Kenny Ryan

F

18

6

7

13

-5

18

2

2

0

0

1

38

15.8

24

* Craig Dalrymple

D

45

5

7

12

-14

12

2

3

1

0

0

91

5.5

15

x Colin Mulvey

F

34

7

4

11

-7

6

1

0

0

0

1

79

8.9

11

Tommy Mele

F

18

4

6

10

-1

9

0

1

1

0

0

32

12.5

37

Seth Ambroz

F

31

6

3

9

3

57

0

0

1

0

4

48

12.5

27

Saverio Posa

D

37

1

4

5

1

8

0

0

0

0

0

37

2.7

3

Jonathan Diaby

D

7

1

3

4

5

6

0

1

0

0

0

5

20.0

4

Troy Vance

D

29

1

3

4

-4

6

0

0

0

0

0

27

3.7

9

*x Gabryel Boudreau

F

12

2

1

3

-4

15

0

0

0

0

0

16

12.5

8

* Dylan Nowakowski

F

14

2

1

3

4

13

0

0

0

0

0

13

15.4

26

Rob De Fulviis

F

26

1

2

3

-1

36

0

0

0

0

0

37

2.7

28

Daniel Johnston (total)

D

9

0

3

3

-2

10

0

0

0

0

0

11

0.0

CIN

D

9

