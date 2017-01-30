Cyclones Weekly: Week 16

CYCLONES WEEKLY RELEASE- WEEK 16

Week 16: January 30 - February 5

LAST WEEK RECAP:

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-20-4-0) dropped a 5-2 decision to the Missouri Mavericks on Saturday night. Defenseman Craig Dalrymple and Saverio Posa netted the goals for Cincinnati. The Cyclones were outshot, 32-29 on the night, with netminder Michael Houser turning aside 27 in the loss.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-19-4-0) fell to the Missouri Mavericks, 4-2, on Friday night. For the second straight game, the Cyclones' power play was firing on all cylinders as forward Colin Mulvey and defenseman Eric Knodel each tallied lone man-advantage markers. The Cyclones outshot the Mavericks, 29-24 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-18-4-0) fell to the Missouri Mavericks, 5-4, on Wednesday night. Forwards Jordan Sims, Nick Huard, Peter LeBlanc, and Shane Walsh scored the goals for the Cyclones. The Cyclones outshot the Mavericks, 32-25 on the night, with goaltender Mark Visentin turning aside 20 in the loss.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, February 1 vs. Rapid City 7:35pm ET

Thursday, February 2 vs. Wheeling- 7:35pm ET

Friday, February 3 vs. Indy- 7:35pm ET

Cyclones Category Leaders:

Goals: Andrew Yogan (13)

Assists: Peter LeBlanc (20)

Points: Peter LeBlanc and Andrew Yogan (30)

PPG: Nick Huard, Peter LeBlanc, Eric Knodel (3)

PIMS: Brandon McNally (102)

Plus/Minus: Arvin Atwal (+11)

Shots: Shane Walsh (145)

Wins: Michael Houser & Mark Visentin (9)

GAA: Michael Houser (2.54)

SV%: Michael Houser (.917)

News and Notes:

Green Light from the Blueline: The Cyclones received some major offensive contributions from their defensive corps last week in Missouri, combining for three goals and six assists in three games. Leading the way was Saverio Posa with his first goal of the season along with a pair of assists, while both Eric Knodel and Craig Dalrymple each accounted for a goal and an assist, and Arvin Atwal dished out a pair of assists.

Three Headed Monster: The line of Dominic Zombo, Jordan Sims, and Colin Mulvey has seen success over the past six games, accounting for seven goals and 10 assists in that time.

It's Good to be Home: After playing 11-of-12 games on the road in January, the Cyclones are getting ready to embark on a 12-of-16 stretch on home ice in February. The Cyclones are 10-5-4-0 at home this season, averaging 3.10 goals per game on in their first 19 home games. Cincinnati also boasts the League's best penalty kill at home, having killed of 50/55 oppositional power plays (90.9%).

Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation Established: The Cincinnati Cyclones, along with team General Manager Kristin Ropp, have announced the creation of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation. This brand-new extension of the Cincinnati Cyclones aims to help children in the Greater Cincinnati Area discover a love and a passion for the game of hockey. The primary focus of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation will be to help underwrite and alleviate costs associated with playing hockey. Additionally, the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation aspires to provide much-needed ice time to local youth hockey players, be it at U.S. Bank Arena, or by underwriting ice time at any one of the hockey or skating facilities around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. A dual focus of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation will be to expose children from all over Greater Cincinnati to the game of hockey. Local-area children and hockey players will be afforded the opportunity to discover hockey by attending Cyclones games through group or team outings as well as school visits.

Defensive Front: The Cyclones currently boast one of the top defenses in the ECHL, as they currently rank seventh in both goals allowed per game with 2.98 and shots allowed with 29.21 allowed per 60 minutes.

Holding the Lead: The Cyclones have made a habit of holding onto leads this season, as they are 14-1-3-0 when leading after 20 minutes, and 15-1-2-0 when leading after two periods of play.

