Cyclones Weekly: Week 15

Week 15: January 23 - January 29

LAST WEEK RECAP:

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-17-4-0) shut out the Indy Fuel, 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, avenging Indy's 3-0 win from Saturday. Forward Dominic Zombo tallied a pair of goals while forwards Seth Ambroz and Jordan Sims each had lone markers. Goaltender Mark Visentin was perfect on the afternoon, stopping all 36 shots to collect his second shutout of the season. The Cyclones were outshot, 36-35 on the night, while the power play converted on 33% of its chances.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (17-17-4-0) fell to the Indy Fuel, 3-0, on Saturday night. Indy goaltender Jake Hildebrand was perfect on the night, stopping all 46 Cincinnati shots to claim the shutout. Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 46-39 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 36 in the loss.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (17-16-4-0) fell to the Ft. Wayne Komets, 4-2, on Friday night. Forward Colin Mulvey had both goals for the Cyclones, who were outshot, 31-26 on the night. Goaltenders Mark Visentin and Joel Rumpel combined to stop 27 in the loss.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, January 25 AT Missouri 8:05pm ET

Friday, January 27 AT Missouri- 8:35pm ET

Saturday, January 28 AT Missouri- 8:05pm ET

Cyclones Category Leaders:

Goals: Andrew Yogan (13)

Assists: Peter LeBlanc (20)

Points: Andrew Yogan (30)

PPG: Nick Huard (3)

PIMS: Arvin Atwal (96)

Plus/Minus: Arvin Atwal and Eric Knodel (+10)

Shots: Shane Walsh (134)

Wins: Michael Houser & Mark Visentin (9)

GAA: Michael Houser (2.30)

SV%: Michael Houser (.926)

News and Notes:

Callin' on Colin: Forward Colin Mulvey has been a key piece of the Cyclones' offense over the last four games, accounting for three goals and an assist in that time. He scored both Cyclones goals in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ft. Wayne Komets, an added an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Indy Fuel. He now has six goals and three assists through 31 games played this season, including five goals and two helpers through the first nine games of 2017.

Zombo Nation: Forward Dominic Zombo has been scoring in bunches lately for the Cyclones, recording two multi-point outings in his last three games. He dished out a pair of assists in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ft. Wayne Komets, before tallying a pair of goals in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Indy Fuel. Zombo has already tied his career high with 10 goals this season.

Squeaky Clean: Goaltender Mark Visentin recorded his second clean sheet of the season on Sunday afternoon, stopping all 26 shots he faces in Cincinnati's 4-0 win over the Indy Fuel. He has been seeing the puck well as of late, allowing more than three goals in just one of his last eight starts.

Defensive Front: The Cyclones currently boast one of the top defenses in the ECHL, as they currently rank fourth with 2.85 goals allowed per game, and seventh with 29.38 shots allowed per 60 minutes. Cincinnati has allowed three or fewer goals in seven of the last nine games.

Holding the Lead: The Cyclones have made a habit of holding onto leads this season, as they are 14-1-3-0 when leading after 20 minutes, and 15-1-2-0 when leading after two periods of play.

