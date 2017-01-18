Cyclones Weekly: Week 14

Week 14: January 16 - January 22

LAST WEEK RECAP:

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (17-15-4-0) dropped a 3-2 decision to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Colin Mulvey and Nick Huard tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who fall to a divisional opponent for the second straight game. The Cyclones outshot Greenville, 29-22 on the afternoon, with goaltender Mark Visentin stopping 19 in a losing effort.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (17-14-4-0) fell to the Atlanta Gladiators, 6-2, on Saturday night. Forwards Seth Ambroz and Peter LeBlanc tallied the lone goals for Cincinnati, who see their five-game winning streak come to an end. Both teams registered 34 shots on the night, with Cyclones netminder Mark Visentin stopping 28 in the loss.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (17-13-4-0) earned a 3-2 win over the Quad City Mallards on Wednesday night. Forwards Nick Huard and Seth Ambroz along with defenseman Craig Dalrymple scored the goals for the Cyclones, who see their winning streak pushed to five games. The Cyclones outshot Quad City, 31-20 on the night, with goaltenders Michael Houser and Mark Visentin combining to stop 18 in the win.

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, January 20 AT Ft. Wayne- 8:00pm ET

Saturday, January 21 AT Indy- 7:35pm ET

Sunday, January 22 AT Indy- 3:00pm ET

Cyclones Category Leaders:

Goals: Andrew Yogan (13)

Assists: Peter LeBlanc (20)

Points: Andrew Yogan (30)

PPG: Nick Huard (3)

PIMS: Brandon McNally (91)

Plus/Minus: Arvin Atwal and Eric Knodel (+10)

Shots: Shane Walsh (125)

Wins: Michael Houser (9)

GAA: Michael Houser (2.25)

SV%: Michael Houser (.926)

News and Notes:

Knodel To Participate in Hardest Shot Competition: The ECHL has announced that Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Eric Knodel has been added to the Hardest Shot Competition that will take place at Wednesday's CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by I LOVE NY. The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by I LOVE NY, will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5 for 25 minutes, followed by a Skills Competition which will include Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, and Fastest Skater competitions. Following the Skills Competition, the two teams will see five more minutes of 5-on-5 play, followed by 10 minutes of 4-on-4 action, and the evening will conclude with a five minute, 3-on-3 format. Knodel leads all Cyclones defenseman in scoring with four goals and 12 assists through 36 games this season, and he is tied for the team lead with a plus-10 on-ice rating. The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will also air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network, starting at 8:00pm ET.

Loaded Pistol: Forward Peter LeBlanc has been on fire lately, recording points in eight of his last nine games (3g, 7a) along with plus-4 on-ice rating. LeBlanc has been one of Cincinnati's top offensive leaders since late November, recording points in 14 of his last 20 games (9g, 9a).

He Can Do It All: Defenseman Jaynen Rissling was moved up to forward for Cincinnati's last six games and has made an immediate impact, accounting for two goals and six assists in that time. Both of his goals came in last Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers, and he is enjoying career highs in goals (4), assists (11), and points (15).

Stingy Defense: Cincinnati currently ranks third in the ECHL with 2.77 goals allowed and fifth with 28.94 shots allowed per game.

Power Surge: The Cyclones have scored a power play goal in six of their last nine games overall, converting on five of 29 chances (17.7%) in that span.

The 2016-17 season is underway, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want you along for the ride as they march towards another Kelly Cup Championship! 2016-17 single game tickets and packages along with group and Season Ticket Packages are available NOW! Call 513.421.PUCK to reserve your seats. Fans can also get the latest team updates on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, da173e40bb7ede2 www.cycloneshockey.com!

