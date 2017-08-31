Cyclones to Play Pair of Preseason Games in Wheeling

News Release

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans and the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres, have announced a pair of preseason games against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, October 6 at 7:05pm and Sunday, October 8 at 5:05pm. Due to arena maintenance and ice installation at U.S. Bank Arena, both of this year's preseason games will be played in Wheeling.

This is the fourth year in a row and seventh time in the last eight preseasons that the Cyclones and Nailers will meet, with Cincinnati holding an 8-4-0 edge in the previous 12 meetings. The Cyclones took both meetings last preseason, winning by a combined score of 7-1.

The Cyclones and Nailers met four times last season, with Cincinnati taking the season series, 3-1-0-0. The two sides will meet six times in 2017-18, including twice in Cincinnati's first six games of the year.

The march towards 2017 First Face-Off is ON! The Cincinnati Cyclones return to U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday, October 14, when they take on the Kalamazoo Wings.


