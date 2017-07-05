CYCLONES TAB LeFEBVRE AS NEW ASSISTANT COACH

News Release

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans and the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres, have announced that Marc LeFebvre has been named the Cyclones' new assistant coach. A native of Ottawa, ONT, LeFebvre comes to the Queen City following a successful four-year European coaching career.

"We are happy to announce Marc Lefebvre as our new assistant coach," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Macdonald. "This was an extensive coaching search, and we feel that Marc is a person who possesses all of the right characteristics of our next assistant coach. He has a lot of passion and experience, and is excited to get in to Cincinnati. He will be a great addition to our staff."

"I am very excited to be joining the Cyclones coaching staff, and I want to thank Matt Macdonald and the Cyclones for this opportunity," remarked LeFebvre. "I look forward to getting to Cincinnati and helping bring a Kelly Cup to the Cyclones faithful while developing players for our affiliates in Buffalo and Rochester."

LeFebvre has spent the last two seasons serving as head coach of the Dundee Stars of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) where he compiled a 42-45-9-8 record in that time. He led the Stars to the Conference Finals for the first time in team history this past season, with his team ranking third in the League in penalty kill percentage and fifth in power play conversion rate. In 2015-2016, the Stars led the League in goals scored, and LeFebvre was named a finalist for EIHL Coach of the Year.

The 2014-15 season saw LeFebvre serve as an assistant coach for the Dab Docler Steel Bulls of the Hungarian Mol Liga, following a 10-month stint as head coach of the EIHL's Coventry Blaze. His European coaching career started in 2012-13 where he was an assistant coach for the EIHL's Sheffield Steelers.

Prior to heading Across the Pond, LeFebvre spent two seasons in the Federal Hockey League (FHL) as head coach of the Dayton Demonz in 2012-13, and the 1000 Islands Privateers in 2011-12. He led the Demonz to a first-place finish and was named head coach of the All-Star Game as well as FHL Coach of the Year.

LeFebvre's playing career spanned eight seasons, and saw stops in the EIHL, United Hockey League (UHL) Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), France, and the Netherlands. He spent the majority of his playing career in the EIHL with the Steelers, Blaze, and Edinburgh Capitals accounting for 15 goals and 32 assists in 138 games.

