Cyclones Swept by Scrappers, Fall 4-2

Niles, OH - July 13, 2017 - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers completed a three-game sweep of the Cyclones with a 4-2 win on Thursday night at Eastwood Field. RHP Marcel Renteria (0-1) was tagged with the loss in his professional debut after allowing two runs on three hits in his lone inning of work.

It was a familiar story for the Cyclones, as they jumped ahead early with a pair of runs in the second inning. Quinn Brodey had a leadoff single and moved to third when Jose M. Medina followed with a double. With a pair of runners in scoring position and nobody out, Ricardo Cespedes opened the scoring with an RBI groundout and Scott Manea followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0 in favor of the Cyclones.

It would stay that way until the bottom of the fourth when Cyclones starter Jose C. Medina ran into trouble for the first time. Simeon Lucas had an RBI double and Jonathan Laureano added a two-out RBI single to knot the score at 2-2.

Medina turned the ball over to Renteria in the seventh, and the recent sixth round selection quickly found himself in trouble. The righthander hit the first batter he faced, and two pitches later allowed a booming double off the bat of Ernie Clement that score Clark Scolamiero with the go-ahead run. After a ground out advanced the runner, Oscar Gonzalez stroked an RBI single to left field that pushed the Scrappers advantage to 4-2.

That's how the game would end, as Brooklyn went quietly in the eighth and ninth against Cesar Ventura. With the loss the Cyclones dropped to 6-17 on the season and have now been swept three times this season. The team will return to Coney Island to open a six-game homestand on Friday night with post-game fireworks and an Edgardo Alfonzo Jersey Giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

