Cyclones Snap Skid with Win

News Release

Aberdeen, MD - July 31, 2017 - A four-run seventh inning pushed the Brooklyn Cyclones past Aberdeen in a 4-3 victory, salvaging the series-finale. BKLYN overcame a three-run deficit en route to the victory. Trent Johnson recorded his second win of the season and Gregorix Estevez tallied his second save.

The 'Birds kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the first. Two straight walks allowed T.J. Nitching to blast his first home run of the year and push Aberdeen to a 3-0 lead.

The Cyclone offense was dormant until the essential seventh. With Scott Manea, Franklin Correa, and Cecilio Aybar on base with one out, Leon Byrd reached base on an error and two runs scored. Quinn Brodey pushed the Cyclones ahead with a two-RBI single.

On the mound, Brooklyn's bullpen was dominant. Johnson pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in relief. Trey Cobb recorded his fourth hold of the year and lowered his season ERA to 1.26. Estevez locked it down with a four-out save.

Both Walter Rasquin and hitting coach Sean Ratliff were ejected in the fifth. Brooklyn has one more game in Maryland before returning home for a six-game home stand.

