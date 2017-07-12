Cyclones Re-Sign Walsh for Upcoming Season

News Release

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans and the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres, have re-signed forward Shane Walsh to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2017-18 season.

"We are very excited to have Shane back for the upcoming season," remarked Cyclones Head Coach Matt Macdonald. "He brought tremendous offensive ability and a high work ethic last season, and we are looking forward to him having a big impact for us in 2017-18."

A native of West Roxbury, MA, Walsh spent the first 17 games of his 2016-17 rookie season with the Utah Grizzlies where he accounted for 10 points (5g, 5a). Following a trade to the Cyclones on November 29, Walsh continued to produce offensively, tallying 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points. He was also not afraid to shoot the puck, ranking third amongst rookies in shots with 208.

"I'm really excited to be back in Cincinnati and improve on my rookie season," said Walsh. "It has been a long offseason and I can't wait to get things going and play in front of our great fans again."

Prior to turning pro, Walsh spent four seasons at the University of Massachusetts (Amherst) where he registered 36 goals and 31 assists in 133 career games. He was a part of history in the 2015 Hockey East Tournament, scoring the game-winning goal against the University of Notre Dame 151:42 into the game in the fifth overtime. The stick he used is now in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

