Cyclones Re-Sign Minella

Cincinnati, OH- Cincinnati Cyclones Head Coach Matt Macdonald has announced that the team has signed forward Christiaan Minella to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Minella appeared in 71 games for the Cyclones during the 2015-16 season, accounting for 14 goals and 8 assists in that time. A native of Cincinnati, OH, Minella has spent the bulk of his pro career in the ECHL, accounting for 63 goals and 53 assists, along with 284 penalty minutes in 306 games between the Cyclones and Wheeling Nailers. He has also skated in eight games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Prior to turning pro in 2010, the 31-year-old enjoyed a successful four-year career at the University of Notre Dame, where he totaled 33 points (12g, 21a) in 113 career games. He helped lead the Fighting Irish to Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) championships in 2007 and 2009, and NCAA tournament appearances in 2007, 2008, and 2009.

In a separate transaction, the Cyclones have placed forward Peter LeBlanc on suspension. LeBlanc has appeared in 42 games for Cincinnati this season, accounting for 10 goals and a team-leading 20 assists.

