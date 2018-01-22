Cyclones Outlast Mallards in Overtime 6-5

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - Justin Vaive completed a hat trick by scoring at 1:25 of overtime to give the Cincinnati Cyclones (22-15-1) a 6-5 victory over the host Quad City Mallards (9-23-3) Sunday . The Mallards earned one point for the sudden death setback.

Vaive, who also had an assist, ended the game on a 2-on-1 rush after forcing overtime by evening the score at five with just under two minutes left in regulation. The Cyclones were up 6-on-5 after pulling goaltender Jonas Johansson (36 saves) when Vaive steered in the equalizer with one minute, fifty-one seconds remaining in the third period. Vaive replied for Cincinnati just 48 seconds after Jamie Tardif had given the Mallards a 5-4 lead by tipping in his second power play goal of the game.

The Cyclones spent much of the afternoon battling from behind before finally securing the win. Cincinnati goals 100 seconds apart late in the second period erased a 4-2 deficit. It was during a Cyclone man advantage that Vaive redirected his first goal and cut the Mallard lead to 4-3 at 16:19 of the second. At 17:59 Alex Kile's blast from the high slot knotted the contest. Vaive and Kile provided an emphatic riposte after Tardif had scored the fourth Mallard goal from the slot at 13:57 of the middle frame.

Early on it seemed the Mallards might runaway from the Cyclones. The Mallards jumped out to 3-0 first period lead with goals Chris Izmirlian, Jared Nightingale and Matt Pohlkamp. Izmirlian buried the puck form the slot just one minute, nine seconds into the game; Nightingale scored from the right point at 3:49; and Pohlkamp backhanded the puck in from a tight angle at 12:29. The Cyclones would, however, soon pick themselves up off the canvas with a pair of first period goals of their own. Justin Danforth got Cincinnati on the scoreboard at 13:16 with a close range power play goal and Brandon McNally deflected in the Cyclones' second at 16:35.

Nightingale made his Mallard debut Sunday after signing with the Mallards prior to the game. The 35-year old defenseman stepped back onto the ice from behind the bench. He has been serving as an assistant coach with the USHL's Omaha Lancers this season. An 12-year veteran of 472 American Hockey League games and 202 ECHL games, Nightingale split last season between the AHL's Chicago Wolves and the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

The Mallards return to action on the road Wednesday night against the Brampton Beast. The Mallards next play on home ice Wednesday night, January 31 at 7:05 p.m. against the Cyclones.

