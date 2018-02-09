Cyclones Offense Continues to Shine in Win over Tulsa

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (26-18-2-0) took down the Tulsa Oilers, 5-2, on Friday night. Forwards Alex Kile and Justin Vaive each had a pair of goals while defenseman Chris Leone chipped in one for the Cyclones, who extend their winning streak to four games.

The Cyclones wasted little time finding the back of the net, as just 2:22 in Leone launched a shot from the red line that deflected off the crossbar and in past Oilers goaltender Devin Williams to give the 'Clones a 1-0 lead.

After the Oilers tied the game, 1-1, on a goal from Evan Richardson, Cincinnati regained the lead on the power play when forward Jesse Schultz sent a pass towards the front of the net and it was deflected in by Vaive to give the 'Clones a 2-1 lead after the first period.

In the second, Cincinnati went up by a pair 9:14 in when forward Daniel Muzito-Bagenda sent a pass from the right half boards to Kile in the circle, and he rifled a shot in to put the Cyclones ahead by a 3-1 score.

That lead became 4-1 roughly five minutes later when Schultz sent a pass to Vaive from behind the net, and he slammed the puck in from the low slot for his second goal of the night.

The Cyclones took their 4-1 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes, and in the third period Kile lit the lamp for the second time when he took a feed from Muzito-Bagenda and snapped in a shot from the slot to put Cincinnati ahead by four, 5-1.

Tulsa added one more from forward Ryan Tesink, however that was all the offense they were able to muster as Cincinnati prevailed, 5-2. The Cyclones were outshot, 40-30 on the night, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 38 in the win. Cincinnati wraps up their three-in-three on Saturday night against the Wichita Thunder. The face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

