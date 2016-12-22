Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Wheeling

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Game 26 (Road Game 10)

Vs. Wheeling Nailers (13-10-2-0, 28pts)

Thursday - 7:05pm ET

WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, WV

Overview: The Cyclones have won two in a row and have garnered points in six of their last seven games after a pair of wins over the Indy Fuel this past weekend. Thursday's game in Wheeling marks the final game prior to the Christmas break for the Cyclones.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (11-10-4-0) climbed back above .500 with a 4-1 win over the Indy Fuel on Friday night. Forwards Jordan Sims, Peter LeBlanc, Shane Walsh, and Dominic Zombo tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who complete the two-game sweep of the Fuel. The Cyclones were outshot, 32-25 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser putting together another stellar performance, stopping 31 in the win.

Last Thursday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (10-10-4-0) earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over the Indy Fuel on Thursday night. Forwards Andrew Yogan, Justin Kirkland, and Brandon McNally collected the goals for the Cyclones, who have points in five of their last six games. The Cyclones outshot Indy, 31-28 on the night, with Cincinnati goaltender Michael Houser stopping 27 to collect the win.

Last Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (9-10-4-0) dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Quad City Mallards on Saturday night. Defensemen Arvin Atwal and Craig Dalrymple, along with forward Tommy Mele scored the goals for the Cyclones. Both teams recorded 24 shots on goal on the evening, with Cyclones netminder Brad Thiessen stopping 20 in the loss.

Previewing Wheeling: The Nailers have won two of their last three games following a three game skid. They are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Manchester Monarchs on Tuesday night. They are led by defenseman Kevin Shulze who ranks fourth amongst League rearguards with 23 points (4g, 19a) through 25 games played. He is followed closely by forwards Cody Wydo (9g, 11a) and Garrett Meurs (9g, 10a) who round out the top three. Wheeling also ranks third in the ECHL with 33.96 shots on goal per game. In goal, Doug Carr has shouldered the bulk of the load this season, posting an 8-6-1-0 record to go along with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .891 saver percentage.

Inside the Series: Thursday will be the second meeting in the four-game season series between the Nailers and Cyclones, with Cincinnati taking game one by a 2-1 score back on October 22.

Next Game Preview: The Cyclones return home after the Christmas break on Tuesday to take on the Kalamazoo Wings in the third of their five-game season series. The two sides have split the first two games, with each team winning on the opposing teams' ice.

News and Notes:

Scoresheet Staple: Forward Andrew Yogan has been a near-constant on the score sheet this season, leading the team with 27 points and scoring in all but six games played this season. He registered a goal and an assist in last Friday night's 3-1 win over the Indy Fuel, and has been responsible for four goals and eight assists in his last 10 games overall.

You're Cut Off!: Teams have had a tough time taking shots over the last six games, as the Cyclones have limited teams to seven or fewer shots in nine of their last 17 periods, and five or fewer in five of their last 11. Cincinnati allowed four shots in the second period to both the Missouri Mavericks on December 7 and Ft. Wayne last Wednesday, before holding the Komets to just three in the third that evening, as well. Cincinnati then limited the Quad City Mallards to just five shots in the third period of last Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss, and Indy to four in the first on Friday night.

Special Play: The Cyclones' special teams have played a crucial role in recent games. Cincinnati's power play has converted on five of their last 19 chances (26.3%), while the penalty kill has held the opposition scoreless on their last 18 power plays over the last six games. Additionally, the Cyclones have only allowed one power play marker in their last 23 times shorthanded.

First for the Kid: Cyclones forward Justin Kirkland netted his first pro goal in last Thursday's 3-1 win over the Indy Fuel. Reassigned to Cincinnati from the Milwaukee Admirals, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones on Thursday, Kirkland is in his first pro season and has appeared in a pair of games with Cincinnati along with 15 games for the Admirals where he dished out an assist.

"O" from the "D": The Cyclones have been getting major offensive contributions from the blue line in recent games, as Cyclones defensemen have accounted for 22 points (6g, 16a) in the last nine games. Arvin Atwal leads the way with a goal and seven assists in that time, while Eric Knodel is right behind him with two goals and five assists.

Disciplined Hockey: The Cyclones enter the week as the third-least penalized team in the ECHL, averaging 10.63 minutes in penalties per game, and totaling 272 minutes overall. Forward Brandon McNally leads the team with 59 penalty minutes while rookie defenseman Arvin Atwal is second with 50, which places him fifth amongst League rookies.

Upcoming Promotions: The Cyclones return home on Tuesday, December 27, for $2 Tall boys against the Kalamazoo Wings. Cincinnati closes out the 2016 calendar year on December 31 when the Indy Fuel come town. The Cyclones will be hosting a New Year's Eve Fireworks spectacular on following that night's contest, and that night will also be a $1 hot dog night, sponsored by John Morrell. Call (513) 421-PUCK (7825), visit us online at www.cycloneshockey.com, or stop by the U.S. Bank Arena box office for tickets and more information.

The 2016-17 season is underway, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want you along for the ride as they march towards another Kelly Cup Championship! 2016-17 single game tickets and packages along with group and Season Ticket Packages are available NOW! Call (513) 421-PUCK to reserve your seats. Fans can also get the latest team updates on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

