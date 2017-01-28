Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Missouri

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Full Game Notes

Overview: The Cyclones wrap up their season-long eight-game road trip on Saturday night against the Missouri Mavericks. Cincinnati dropped game two of their three game series with Missouri on Friday night.

Last Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-19-4-0) fell to the Missouri Mavericks, 4-2, on Friday night. For the second straight game, the Cyclones' power play was firing on all cylinders as forward Colin Mulvey and defenseman Eric Knodel each tallied lone man-advantage markers. The Cyclones outshot the Mavericks, 29-24 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-18-4-0) fell to the Missouri Mavericks, 5-4, on Wednesday night. Forwards Jordan Sims, Nick Huard, Peter LeBlanc, and Shane Walsh scored the goals for the Cyclones. The Cyclones outshot the Mavericks, 32-25 on the night, with goaltender Mark Visentin turning aside 20 in the loss.

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-17-4-0) shut out the Indy Fuel, 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, avenging Indy's 3-0 win from Saturday. Forward Dominic Zombo tallied a pair of goals while forwards Seth Ambroz and Jordan Sims each had lone markers. Goaltender Mark Visentin was perfect on the afternoon, stopping all 36 shots to collect his second shutout of the season. The Cyclones were outshot, 36-35 on the night, while the power play converted on 33% of its chances.

Previewing Missouri: The Mavericks are 3-3-2-1 since the calendar flipped to 2017, following Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Cyclones . They are led offensively by forward Dane Fox who has accounted for 42 points (16g, 26a) through 41 games this season. He is followed by forward Darren Nowick who has amassed 36 points (15g, 21a), and forward Rocco Carzo (15g, 12a) who round out the top three. Forward Carter Verhaeghe has been the hottest Maverick in 2017, as he is currently riding an 10-game point streak (7g, 15a), including a four-point outing (1g, 3a) on Wednesday. In goal, Josh Robinson has shouldered the bulk of the load this season, appearing in 21 games with a record of 7-11-1 along with a 3.26 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Saturday marks the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two sides, and just the sixth meeting all-time. The Mavericks have take four of the first five meetings in the all-time series, including two of three this season.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati returns home for the first of six straight on Wednesday against the Rapid City Rush, in the first all-time meeting between the two clubs.

ALTERNATIVE FACTS:

Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation Established: The Cincinnati Cyclones, along with team General Manager Kristin Ropp, have announced the creation of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation. This brand-new extension of the Cincinnati Cyclones aims to help children in the Greater Cincinnati Area discover a love and a passion for the game of hockey.

The primary focus of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation will be to help underwrite and alleviate costs associated with playing hockey. Additionally, the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation aspires to provide much-needed ice time to local youth hockey players, be it at U.S. Bank Arena, or by underwriting ice time at any one of the hockey or skating facilities around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. A dual focus of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation will be to expose children from all over Greater Cincinnati to the game of hockey. Local-area children and hockey players will be afforded the opportunity to discover hockey by attending Cyclones games through group or team outings as well as school visits.

Power Supply: The Cyclones power play has been making major contributions to the Cyclones offense in recent games, converting on five of their last 14 man-advantage opportunities (35.7%). Overall, Cincinnati ranks 19th in the ECHL with a 15% power play conversion rate (22/147).

Zombo Nation: Forward Dominic Zombo has been scoring in bunches lately for the Cyclones, accounting for five points (2g, 3a) in his last five games, including two multi-point outings in that time. He dished out a pair of assists in last Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ft. Wayne Komets, before tallying a pair of goals in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Indy Fuel. Zombo has already tied his career high with 10 goals this season.

Stonewall Houser: Goaltender Michael Houser enters Saturday's game ranked third in the ECHL with a 2.40 goals-against average and second with a .922 save percentage. He's 5-3-0 in his last eight starts, and has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last nine starts as well.

Callin' on Colin: Forward Colin Mulvey has been a key piece of the Cyclones' offense over the last five games, accounting for four goals and an assist in that time. He scored Cincinnati's first goal last night, and both Cyclones goals in last Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ft. Wayne Komets. He now has seven goals and three assists through 33 games played this season, including six goals and two helpers through the first 11 games of 2017.

Defensive Front: The Cyclones currently boast one of the top defenses in the ECHL, as they currently rank seventh with 2.93 goals allowed per game, and sixth with 29.15 shots allowed per 60 minutes. Cincinnati has allowed three or fewer goals in seven of the last 10 games.

Holding the Lead: The Cyclones have made a habit of holding onto leads this season, as they are 14-1-3-0 when leading after 20 minutes, and 15-1-2-0 when leading after two periods of play.

Squeaky Clean: Goaltender Mark Visentin recorded his second clean sheet of the season on Sunday afternoon, stopping all 26 shots he faced in Cincinnati's 4-0 win over the Indy Fuel. He has been seeing the puck well as of late, allowing more than three goals in just two of his last nine starts.

The 2016-17 season is underway, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want you along for the ride as they march towards another Kelly Cup Championship! 2016-17 single game tickets and packages along with group and Season Ticket Packages are available NOW! Call (513) 421-PUCK to reserve your seats. Fans can also get the latest team updates on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.