Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy Fuel

Overview: The Cyclones snapped their four-game skid on Thursday night with a 4-3 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers. Cincinnati is in the midst of a six-game homestand to begin the month of February, and currently sit just seven points back of the fourth and final playoff spot on the South Division.

Last Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (19-21-4-0) earned a 4-3 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers on Thursday night. Forwards Jordan Sims, Nick Huard, Dylan Nowakowski, and Andrew Yogan scored the goals for the Cyclones, who snap their four-game losing skid. Cincinnati was outshot, 43-22 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 40 in the win. It was another successful night for Cincinnati's power play, as they converted on 67% of their chances.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-21-4-0) fell to the Rapid City Rush, 3-1, on Wednesday night. Forward Nick Huard netted the lone goal for the Cyclones, who opened up a six-game homestand. Each team registered 19 shots on goal, with Cyclones goaltender Mark Visentin stopping 16 in the loss.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-20-4-0) dropped a 5-2 decision to the Missouri Mavericks on Saturday night. Defenseman Craig Dalrymple and Saverio Posa netted the goals for Cincinnati. The Cyclones were outshot, 32-29 on the night, with netminder Michael Houser turning aside 27 in the loss.

Previewing Indy: The Fuel head into Friday night having dropped four of their last six, and are coming off a two-game sweep at the hands of the Quad City Mallards on Saturday and Sunday where they were outscored, 12-3, in two games. They are led offensively by forward Josh Shalla who has accounted for 36 points (19g, 17a) in 43 games between the Fuel and Wheeling Nailers this season. He's followed by forwards Alex Wideman (14g, 21a) and Kevin Lynch (11g, 13a) who round out the top three. In goal, Jake Hildebrand has shouldered the bulk of the load, posting a 13-12-1 record along with a 3.22 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Friday marks the tenth of 12 meetings this season between Cincinnati and Indy, with the Cyclones holding a 5-4-0-0 edge in the first nine games.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati continues their six-game homestand on Wednesday night in the first of two meetings against the Elmira Jackals. This is the first time in nearly two years that the Cyclones and Jackals will meet, and Cincinnati holds a 24-19-1-3 record in the all-time series.

ALTERNATIVE FACTS:

Power Surge: The Cyclones netted a pair of power play markers in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers, and have converted on seven of their last 19 man-advantage opportunities over the last five games (36.8%).

Lighting it Up: Forward Nick Huard has been enjoying some offensive success as of late, accounting for three goals and four assists in his last six games. He's currently riding a two-game goal scoring streak, and has points in nine of his first 13 games in the new year (6g, 6a).

Green Light from the Blueline: The Cyclones received some major offensive contributions from their defensive corps in the last five games, combining for three goals and eight assists in that time. Leading the way is Saverio Posa with a goal and a pair of assists, while both Eric Knodel and Craig Dalrymple have each accounted for a goal and an assist. Arvin Atwal has dished out a pair of assists, while Dan Johnston and Jaynen Rissling have added lone assists.

It's Good to be Home: After playing 11-of-12 games on the road in January, the Cyclones are getting ready to embark on a 12-of-16 stretch on home ice in February. The Cyclones are 11-6-4-0 at home this season, averaging 2.90 goals per game on in their first 20 home games. Cincinnati also boasts the League's sixth- best penalty kill at home, having killed of 55/63 oppositional power plays (87.3%).

Defensive Front: The Cyclones currently boast one of the top defenses in the ECHL, as they currently rank seventh in goals allowed per game with 2.98 and third in shots allowed with 29.30 allowed per 60 minutes.

Holding the Lead: The Cyclones have made a habit of holding onto leads this season, as they are 14-1-3-0 when leading after 20 minutes, and 16-1-2-0 when leading after two periods of play.

Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation Established: The Cincinnati Cyclones, along with team General Manager Kristin Ropp, have announced the creation of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation. This brand-new extension of the Cincinnati Cyclones aims to help children in the Greater Cincinnati Area discover a love and a passion for the game of hockey. The primary focus of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation will be to help underwrite and alleviate costs associated with playing hockey. Additionally, the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation aspires to provide much-needed ice time to local youth hockey players, be it at U.S. Bank Arena, or by underwriting ice time at any one of the hockey or skating facilities around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. A dual focus of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation will be to expose children from all over Greater Cincinnati to the game of hockey. Local-area children and hockey players will be afforded the opportunity to discover hockey by attending Cyclones games through group or team outings as well as school visits.

