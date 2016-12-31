Cyclones Fall in Road Finale of 2016

Indianapolis, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones (12-13-4-0) fell to the Indy Fuel, 3-2, on Friday night. Forwards Peter LeBlanc and Shane Walsh tallied the goals for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati wasted little time finding the back of the net in this one, as just :52 into the opening period, LeBlanc took the puck off an offensive zone face-off win and ripped a shot from the slot past Fuel netminder Jake Hildebrand to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0.

That lead became 2-0 roughly six minutes later when a shot from LeBlanc was kicked out by Hildebrand right to Walsh who launched the puck into the net for his eighth goal of the season.

The Fuel were not deterred and responded moments later when forward Patrick D'Amico lit the lamp to pull Indy to within a goal at 2-1, 7:33 into the frame. Indy completed the first period comeback when forward Kevin Lynch skated in on a breakaway and scored with 1:09 to play in the first, and the two sides headed to the locker room tied, 2-2, after 20 minutes.

The Fuel took the lead with less than five to play in the second when Ryan Keller deflected the puck in on the power play to put Indy up, 3-2, through two periods.

The third period belonged to the Cyclones, who spent the bulk of the period in the offensive zone. The Cyclones received a myriad of Grade A scoring chances, and outshot the Fuel, 18-1, in the frame. Despite the plethora of chances, Cincinnati was not able to find the game-tying goal and the Fuel held on for the 3-2 win, snapping their 14-game losing streak.

The Cyclones outshot Indy, 37-23 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss. Cincinnati wraps up the 2016 calendar year on Saturday night at home against the Fuel, with the face-off slated for 6:05pm ET.

