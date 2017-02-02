Cyclones Drop First of Six Straight at Home

Cincinnati, OH-The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-21-4-0) fell to the Rapid City Rush, 3-1, on Wednesday night. Forward Nick Huard netted the lone goal for the Cyclones, who opened up a six-game homestand.

After the Rush took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from Ryan Walters, Rapid City struck with less than five minutes to play in the second when Walters snuck behind the Cyclones defense and scored his second of the night in a breakaway putting Rapid City ahead 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Cincinnati got on the board with 1:30 to play in regulation when Huard hammered a shot from the high slot in past Rapid City goaltender Adam Morrison on the power play, pulling the Cyclones to within a goal, 2-1.

The momentum was short lived as Walters chipped in an empty netter with 35 seconds to go to compete the hat trick, and send the Rush to a 3-1 lead

Each team registered 19 shots on goal, with Cyclones goaltender Mark Visentin stopping 16 in the loss. The Cyclones are back home on Thursday night to take on the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

