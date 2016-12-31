Cyclones Douse Fuel in 2016 Finale
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (13-13-4-0) took down the Indy Fuel, 3-2, on Saturday night. Defenseman Troy Vance, along with forwards Jordan Sims and Brandon McNally tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who snap their two-game skid.
After the Fuel took a 1-0 lead on a goal from forward Bryn Chyzyk, Cincinnati responded with a little less than three minutes remaining in the opening period when Vance took possession of the puck on the right side of the offensive zone and skated to the bottom of the circle where he rifled a shot past Indy goaltender Eric Levine to tie the game, 1-1.
That 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first and throughout the second, and in the early stages of the third Cincinnati took the lead while on the power play when McNally sent a pass from below the goal line to Sims who was stationed out front, and he stuffed it past Levine to give the Cyclones a 2-1 edge.
The momentum was short-lived however, as roughly eight minutes later the Fuel responded with a power-play marker of their own from forward Kevin Lynch to pull Indy back even with the Cyclones, 2-2.
Cincinnati was not deterred, and with a little more than five minutes remaining, forward Seth Ambroz dropped a pass for McNally who skated in on Levine and tucked the puck around him and into the net, giving Cincinnati the 3-2 lead and eventual win.
The Cyclones outshot Fuel, 43-27 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 25 in the win. Cincinnati hits the road for the first of three games next week beginning on Wednesday in Wichita against the Thunder. Face-off is slated for 8:05pm ET.
