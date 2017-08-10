Cyclones Bring Atwal Back for 2017-18

News Release

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans and the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres, have re-signed defenseman Arvin Atwal to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2017-18 season.

"This was an important signing for us this summer," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Macdonald. "Although Arvin did not play the full season, he still grew tremendously as a player and person. He brings a lot of energy, physicality and mobility to our back end, and we expect him to be a significant part of our defensive core and continue to grow on his impressive rookie campaign."

The Delta, BC, native appeared in 39 games last season and accounted for a pair of goals and 15 assists. Despite being sidelined for the final 33 games of the season, Atwal posted a team-high plus-11 on-ice rating, and ranked third on the team with 98 minutes in penalties.

"I'm really excited to head back to Cincinnati. I had a great experience and learned a lot," remarked Atwal. "I was injured for half of last year, and I have been doing everything I can to make sure I come back better and stronger than where I left off. Cincinnati is great and the amazing fans made it an awesome place to play every night."

Atwal skated the 2015-16 season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he was second on the team in defenseman scoring, totaling 11 goals and 39 assists in 71 games played. Prior to his time in Lethbridge, the 20-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, accounting for 14 goals and 44 assists in 154 games.

