Cyclones Announce Roster Moves

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH- The Milwaukee Admirals, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have released forward Shawn O'Donnell from his Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) and returned him to Cincinnati. O'Donnell appeared in six games with the Admirals, however did not register a point. Prior to his time in Milwaukee, he skated in 17 games with the Cyclones, accounting for six goals and eight assists along with 19 minutes in penalties.

In a separate transaction, Cincinnati Cyclones Head Coach Matt Macdonald as announced that the team has traded forward Colin Mulvey to the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Patrick D'Amico .

Mulvey has skated in 34 games this season, accounting for 11 points (7g, 4a) in that time. He enjoyed a successful month of January, totaling five goals and three assists in 12 games. A native of Worcester, MA, Mulvey is in his fifth full professional season and has suited up in 174 games between the ECHL and Europe. In that time, Mulvey has accounted for 62 goals and 68 assists in that time.

D'Amico is in his second pro season and has put up 16 points (6g, 10a) with the Fuel through 38 games this season. The Winnipeg, MB, native split his rookie season of 2014-15 between the Colorado Eagles and Atlanta Gladiators where he accounted for 15 goals and nine assists in 67 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 22-year-old spent parts of three seasons with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he amassed 27 goals and 48 assists in 160 career games.

