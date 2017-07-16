Curve Walk off Baysox to Cap Marathon Contest

News Release

CURVE, Pa. - With his second home run of the game, Pablo Reyes handed the Curve a 7-6, walk-off win in 13th innings on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve (47-43) played a four-hour and six-minute game, the longest of the year in time and innings, to beat Bowie (49-43) for just the second time in ten games this season.

With the game tied 6-6 in the bottom of the 13th, Reyes ripped a solo home run to left field, the Curve's first walk-off homer this season.

Altoona led 4-1 going into the top of the ninth inning with starter Alex McRae coming on to attempt the complete game. McRae allowed two hits to start the inning and was relieved by Sean Keselica, who issued a walk to the first batter he faced to load the bases. Austin Wynns hit into a force out to produce a run and bring the Baysox to within two.

Chris O'Brien hit an RBI single to make it a 4-3 game and pinch-hitter Audry Perez hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 4-4. Two batters latter, Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run single to give Bowie a 6-4 lead.

The Curve clawed back to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth. Reyes hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 6-5, and Edwin Espinal hit a two-out RBI single to tie the game and force extra innings.

Altoona struck first in the second inning. Espinal hit a solo home run, his 12th of the season, to give the Curve a 1-0 lead.

Bowie tied the game in the fifth inning after Kevin Newman was charged with a throwing error trying to turn a double play. The ball went out of play, allowing Aderlin Rodriguez to score from second base and even the score at 1-1.

The Curve pulled ahead in the sixth. With two on and two outs, Jerrick Suiter drove a two-run double to left-center field, scoring Newman and Logan Hill to give Altoona 3-1 lead.

Altoona added to its lead in the seventh inning. Justin Maffei walked with one out and Reyes doubled him home to extend Altoona's lead to 4-1.

Reyes went 3-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI, notching his first multi-homer game this season. Espinal finished 3-for-6 with a homer and two RBI.

Altoona is now just one game behind the Baysox in the Eastern League Western Division. Six of the ten head-to-head meetings between Bowie and Altoona have been decided by one run.

McRae went 8.0 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits, striking out three. Keselica was charged with the blown save after allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks in 2/3 of an inning. Yeudy Garcia pitched 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Luis Heredia (Win, 2-2) pitched two scoreless innings in the 12th and 13th.

Bowie starter Jesus Liranzo allowed one run in three innings. Brandon Barker gave up three runs on five hits in four innings in relief. Jefri Hernandez (Loss, 1-3) allowed the walk-off home run to Reyes in the 13th inning.

The Curve will continue the homestand with the finale in the four-game series against Bowie on Sunday. Right-hander Tanner Anderson (7-7, 3.82) will get the start for Altoona while left-hander Tanner Scott (0-1, 1.64) will get the nod for the Baysox. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

