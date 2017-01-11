Curve to Host National Anthem Tryouts in Indiana, Altoona

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve will host their annual National Anthem Tryouts in Altoona and Indiana as the 2017 season approaches. Auditions will be held at Logan Valley Mall in Altoona and at Indiana Mall, and singers will be able to audition for a chance to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" or "God Bless America" at Peoples Natural Gas Field in the upcoming season.

The first auditions will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Logan Valley Mall in Altoona. Registration for the event will open at 9 a.m. and the singing tryouts will begin at 10 a.m., running until noon.

Tryouts in Indiana will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Indiana Mall. Registration will open that morning at 9 a.m. and the auditions will take place from 10 a.m. through noon.

"The National Anthem Tryouts have always been an event we look forward to and a great opportunity to further explore the amazing musical talent from the folks in our region," Curve general manager Derek Martin said. "We strive to engage our community with family-friendly activities that will create memories and the opportunity to sing the 'Star Spangled Banner' at PNG Field is a great way to do that."

Those who have been (or are) contacted by a member of the Curve front office staff do not need to come to one of the two tryout dates.

The Curve host their first home game of the 2017 season on April 13 at Peoples Natural Gas Field when the Akron RubberDucks come to town. Mini Plans and Flex Books are currently available at the PNG Field box office, by phone at 877.99.CURVE and online at AltoonaCurve.com.

