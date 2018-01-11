Curve to Host 2018 National Anthem Tryouts in Indiana, Altoona

News Release

Open auditions will be held Feb. 3 at Logan Valley Mall, Feb. 10 at Indiana Mall

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve will host their annual National Anthem Auditions in Altoona at Logan Valley Mall on February 3 and in Indiana at Indiana Mall on February 10, the team announced on Thursday. Singers will be able to audition for a chance to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" or "God Bless America" at Peoples Natural Gas Field during the upcoming season.

The first auditions will take place on Saturday, February 3 at Logan Valley Mall in Altoona. Registration for the event will open at 9 a.m. and the singing tryouts will begin at 10 a.m. and run until noon.

Tryouts in Indiana will be held on Saturday, February 10 at Indiana Mall. Registration will open that morning at 9 a.m. and the auditions will take place from 10 a.m. through noon.

Anthem lyrics will be provided upon requests. No CDs, tapes, emails or digital submissions will be accepted.

Those who have (or are) contacted by a member of the Curve front office staff do not need to come to the tryouts.

