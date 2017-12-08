News Release

CURVE REVEAL NEW ON-FIELD CAPS FOR UPCOMING 20th SEASON

New primary home cap, batting practice cap to hit the field in 2018

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, revealed two new additions to their on-field cap lineup on Friday afternoon. A new primary home cap and batting practice cap will be donned during the club's upcoming 20th season.

The team's new primary home cap is black with a railroad red bill and features the popular "Keystone A" logo, which has been in use since the 2011 season. With the Curve located in the heart of the "Keystone State," the logo has proven popular among fans as a representation of the franchise's Pennsylvania heritage.

With a nod to the franchise's early years, the new all-black "Classic Curve" batting practice/alternate cap includes an updated version of one of the Curve's original logos: A baseball trailed by smoke passing through the letter "A" like a steam engine rolling through the region's Allegheny Mountains. The logo has been updated to the club's current colors, with the frame of the "A" in railroad red with a bronze outline.

"The \'Classic Curve' has always been my favorite logo," Curve general manager Derek Martin said. "We wanted to modernize it with our updated color scheme to bring back a retro hat for our 20th season. I love this logo so much that if I see you in the community wearing it, I will buy you a Mountain Dew."

The new "Keystone A" and "Classic Curve" caps are currently available for preorder by calling Director of Merchandise Michelle Gravert at 814.283.3138 or by stopping by the Peoples Natural Gas Field offices, which are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A full release of the caps in the Stockyard team store is expected in the spring of 2018.

"2018 is a big year for us with our 20th season of professional baseball in Altoona and we have a lot to deliver to our fans," Martin said. "We are excited with another of many announcements for the upcoming season. These two hats are sure to be fan favorites!"

The primary home cap will continue to feature the popular "Reversible Rally Cap" feature with a specially-designed lining. When the cap is turned inside-out, it displays the Curve's beloved rally mascot, Al Tuna.

Along with the two new caps, the road grey cap with the "Engineer" logo and the red & black alternate cap with the "Curve C" logo will remain in the team's on-field cap rotation.

The 20th Season of Altoona Curve Baseball, presented by Stuckey Subaru, begins at PNG Field against the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Mini Plans and Flex Books are currently available for the 2018 season by phone at 877.99.CURVE, online at AltoonaCurve or in person at the PNG Field offices.

