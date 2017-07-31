Curve Halt SeaWolves Comeback, Take Opener

News Release

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve picked up a win in their series opener against the Detroit Tigers Double-A affiliate, beating the Erie SeaWolves, 5-3, on Monday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve (55-51) beat Erie (54-53) behind a strong outing from Brandon Waddell (Win, 1-2), who made his first since June 4 after being out with a left forearm strain.

Altoona jumped out to an early 4-0 lead behind a three-run second inning. Jin-De Jhang led off the frame with a bunt single and advanced to second base on a throwing error by Dawel Lugo. Two batters later, Jordan George hit an RBI single to score Jhang and give the Curve a 1-0 lead. After Michael Suchy doubled to put runners on second and third, Elvis Escobar hit a two-run triple to extend Altoona's lead to 3-0.

In the third inning, Jerrick Suiter blasted a solo home run to straight away center field, his eighth, to push the Curve's lead to 4-0.

Erie tightened the score, scoring one run in three straight innings from the fourth through sixth. In the fourth, A.J. Simcox reached on an error, and a wild pitch and a sacrifice bunt moved him to third base before Grayson Greiner drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth inning, Gabriel Quintana tripled and Zack Cox knocked him in with an RBI double, bringing the SeaWolves to within 4-2.

Erie loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth inning. After a hit by pitch, single and walk, Waddell was relieved by Tanner Anderson. Christin Stewart hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-3 game but Anderson retired the next two hitters to limit the damage.

Altoona added an insurance run in the eighth inning. Suiter reached on an error and Connor Joe drove him in with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-3.

Waddell pitched five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, striking out three in his first appearance in seven weeks. Tanner Anderson, who has transitioned into a relief role from the starting rotation, pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Brandon Cumpton (Save, 1) nailed down the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Erie starter Artie Lewicki (loss, 9-4) nearly threw a complete game. He logged 7.2 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out four on 108 pitches. Kurt Spomer came on to get the final out in the eighth inning.

The Curve will continue their homestand on Tuesday with game two in the series against Erie. Right-hander Alex McRae (8-4, 3.53) will start for Altoona, while Erie will send right-hander Beau Burrows (4-3, 4.63) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tuesday will be Superhero Night, featuring a superhero cape giveaway to the first 500 kids ages 12 & under, presented by PSCOA. SuperWhy will also make an appearance, presented by the Children's Place. It will also be Two-For-Tuesday, featuring buy one, get one free specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn

