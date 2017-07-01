News Release

CURVE FALL FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT LOSS

Seven-run second inning buries Altoona in series opener at Erie

Win: Tyler Alexander (4-6)

Loss: J.T. Brubaker (4-3)

Save: --

TOG: 3:03 (1:59 delay)

Attendance: 4,723

Box Score

ERIE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve allowed seven runs in the second inning and dropped their fifth straight game, 8-1, in the series opener against the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at UPMC Park.

With the loss to the SeaWolves (38-41), the Curve (40-37) fell out of first place for the first time since April 18, a span covering 64 straight games.

Erie scored all seven of its second-inning runs with two outs. A.J. Simcox put the SeaWolves on the board with an RBI single, following by a run-scoring single by Harold Castro and an RBI double by Kody Eaves, chasing Curve starter J.T. Brubaker (Loss, 4-3) from the game with the Curve trailing 4-0.

He was replaced by Tate Scioneaux, who gave up an RBI single to Christin Stewart and followed that with three straight walks, including two with the bases loaded, to push the Erie lead to 7-0.

The Curve broke onto the board with a solo homer by Pablo Reyes in the fifth inning against Tyler Alexander (Win, 4-6), his third of the season.

Eaves led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple and came in to score on a single by Dominic Ficociello.

Brubaker allowed five earned runs on four hits in 1.2 innings. Miguel Rosario and Montana DuRapau each pitched a scoreless inning.

The start of the game was delayed one hour and 59 minutes due to a threat of possible rain moving into the area. The game did not begin until 9:04 p.m.

The Curve and SeaWolves continue the series with the second of four games this weekend. Right-hander Alex McRae (6-3, 3.58) will be on the hill for Altoona, countered by Erie right-hander Artie Lewicki (5-3, 3.89). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field for their last homestand before the all-star break on Tuesday with an Independence Day Fireworks celebration as the team faces the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

