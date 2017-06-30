Curve Drop Finale to Cap Four-Game Sweep in Bowie

News Release

BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox capped a four-game sweep, beating the Altoona Curve, 9-3, on Thursday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

The Baysox (40-39) hit four homers, the most allowed in a game by the Curve (40-36) this season.

In the third, Austin Hays hit a three-run homer off of Tanner Anderson (Loss, 6-7) to open up a 3-0 lead. Chris O'Brien hit a solo homer in the fourth, followed by back-to-back run-scoring hits by Adrian Marin and Hays, pulling the Baysox ahead, 6-0.

Anderson allowed six runs over four innings on eight hits, snapping his streak of four straight wins. He also issued two walks, the first walks he has allowed in the month of June.

In the fifth, Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns hit solo homers off of Jake Brentz to put Bowie in front, 8-0.

The Curve broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. Edwin Espinal brought in a run with a single to pick up his team-leading 50th RBI this year. Two batters later, Wyatt Mathisen drove a two-run triple to pull the Curve within five runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wynns hit a two-out single to score Yastrzemski and extend the Bowie lead to 9-3.

Luis Heredia pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Sean Keselica worked around a hit and a walk in the eighth to put up a scoreless frame.

Mathisen 1-for-2 with two RBIs and walked twice. Jerrick Suiter had two hits.

The Curve continue the road trip on Friday in Erie. Right-hander J.T. Brubaker (4-2, 4.36) will be on the mound for Altoona, opposed by Erie lefty Tyler Alexander (3-6, 5.13). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field for their last homestand before the all-star break on Tuesday with an Independence Day Fireworks celebration as the team faces the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The series continues with a performance by BirdZerk next Wednesday, and it wraps up next Thursday with an appearance and performance by the ZOOperstars. For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

