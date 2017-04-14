Curve Come from Behind to Beat \\"Ducks for Third Straight Win

News Release

CURVE, Pa. -Kevin Kramer reached base four times and drove in a run, Edwin Espinal knocked in a pair of runs and Elvis Escobar hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Altoona Curve beat the Akron RubberDucks, 5-4, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday night for their third straight win.

The Curve (6-3) came from behind to take the lead in the sixth inning against the RubberDucks (2-7) and held them off the board the rest of the way.

Zane Chavez tied the game with an RBI single and Escobar put the Curve in front, 5-4, with a sacrifice fly.

Buddy Borden (Hold, 1) worked through two scoreless relief innings for Altoona and Jared Lakind (Save, 1) finished the game with a strikeout of Yu Chang.

Altoona starter J.T. Brubaker (Win, 1-1) allowed four runs (two earned) over six innings with a walk and six strikeouts.

The Curve got on the board in the first inning after Michael Suchy tripled and Kramer brought him in to score with a double.

After Akron tied the game at 1-1 in the second, Espinal lined a two-out, two-run double in the third to put the Curve back in front.

Akron left fielder Dorssys Paulino went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. The RubberDucks other two runs came courtesy of a two errors by Altoona in the sixth inning.

Nick Pasquale started for the RubberDucks, going 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, striking out two and walking four. Mitch Brown (Loss, 0-1) gave up the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning. Cameron Hill and David Speer combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Altoona and Akron continue the series with the finale on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Tanner Anderson (0-0, 1.80 ) gets the start for the Curve, opposite of left-hander Luis Lugo (1-0, 3.18) for the RubberDucks. First pitch is at 1 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

