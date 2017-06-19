Curve Close Trip with 11-Inning Win in Hartford

News Release

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Altoona Curve beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-5, in 11 innings on Sunday night in a back-and-forth game to wrap up the three-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Altoona (37-30) took two of the three games in their first-ever trip to Hartford (30-37).

Tied 5-5 in the top of the eleventh with two outs, Jerrick Suiter reached on a throwing error by Hartford pitcher Edison Frias (Loss, 0-1), allowing Justin Maffei to score from second.

Jared Lakind (Save, 2) pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the eleventh, closing out the game with a strikeout of Drew Weeks.

Altoona jumped ahead 5-4 in the top of the tenth inning on an RBI infield single by Wyatt Mathisen, bringing in JIn-De Jhang from third.

Hartford answered to tie the game in the bottom of the tenth against Sean Keselica (Win, 4-1). With the bases loaded and one out, Luis Jean hit an RBI single to right field. The next batter, Ashley Graeter, grounded into a 5-2-3 double play to work out of the bases-loaded, one-out jam with the score still tied.

The Curve opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double by Edwin Espinal. Hartford tied the score in the second inning when Josh Fuentes scored on a wild pitch by J.T. Brubaker.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, Brubaker hit a two-run single to put the Curve ahead, 3-1. It was the first hit of Brubaker's professional career.

In the fifth, Kevin Newman scored on a wild pitch by Hartford starter Ryan Castellani to open the Curve lead to 4-1.

Hartford scored two runs in the fifth and tied the score at 4-4 in the sixth on a double by Dillon Thomas.

The game stayed tied until extra innings. Altoona reliever Miguel Rosario worked 1.1 scoreless innings with a walk and two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.84 for the year, the best in the Eastern League for pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched.

Keselica worked three innings and allowed one run on one hit with two strikeouts and issued a career-high five walks.

Espinal finished the game with four hits, including two doubles, and a run driven in. Newman went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

After an off day on Monday, Curve return home to open a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday night. Altoona's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Trenton will send right-hander Yefry Ramirez (6-2, 2.51) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at PNG Field.

The homestand begins with Two-for-Tuesday, presented by Atlantic Broadband, featuring buy-one, get-one-free specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn. For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or visit the PNG Field box office.

