Curve 2 RubberDucks 1--Recap and Box Score

Curve 2 RubberDucks 1

WP: Tanner Anderson (1-0) LP: Luis Lugo (1-1) Save: Montana DuRapau (3)

Summary

Altoona's Edwin Espinal cracked a two-run homer in the fourth inning Saturday afternoon, leading the Curve to a 2-1 victory over the Akron RubberDucks at PNG Field.

Turning Point

The Curve (7-3) collected all the runs they would need to complete a three-game sweep of the RubberDucks in the fourth inning against Akron lefty Luis Lugo (1-1). Kevin Kramer led off the inning with a single, his sixth hit of the series. Espinal then socked a two-run shot over the right field fence for his first homer of the season, giving the Curve a 2-0 lead.

Winging It

Lugo had a solid day on the mound, despite the loss. He worked six innings and allowed just three hits. He walked two and struck out three. Following the Espinal homer, he retired the final nine batters he faced. Travis Banwart worked the final two innings for the RubberDucks without allowing a run. Altoona starter Tanner Anderson (1-0) picked up his first Double-A win by throwing shutout ball in his 5.2 innings of work.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks (2-8) threatened in the fourth, on a walk and back-to-back singles with two outs, but Mike Papi was thrown out at the plate by Altoona left fielder Jordan Luplow while trying to score from second on a hit by Eric Haase. Trailing 2-0, entering the ninth, Papi drew a walk from closer Montana DuRapau, took second on defensive indifference and scored on a two-out single by Dorssys Paulino to make it 2-1. DuRapau, however, came back to fan Haase to end the game and claim his third save.

Notebook

Francisco Mejia singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to eight games to start the season...The RubberDucks have lost five straight...Paulino had two hits for the second straight day...Time of game: 2:14...Attendance: 4,957.

On Deck

Following an off-day Sunday, the RubberDucks will continue the road trip with the first of three games at Reading beginning on Monday night at 6:35. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

