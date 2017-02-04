Currie Comes up Clutch Again for Bakersfield in Overtime

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-16-4-1) swept the Stockton Heat (19-17-4-1) in overtime, 2-1, on Saturday night at Stockton Arena. C Josh Currie scored his second overtime goal of the season and notched his fourth game-winner. With the win, the Condors have won four straight and have pulled to within four points of fourth-place Tucson in the Pacific Division.

Boxscore

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Scott Allen (7th) cut across the slot and snapped a shot from the right-wing circle past the glove hand of G Jon Gillies; Assist: Simpson; Time of goal: 15:55; BAK leads, 1-0SHOTS: BAK - 7 | STK - 6

SECOND PERIOD No scoringSHOTS: BAK - 7 | STK - 12

THIRD PERIOD HEAT GOAL: C Mark Jankowski (14th) from in tight; Assists: Shinkaruk, Klimchuk; Time of goal: 10:35; Game tied, 1-1SHOTS: BAK - 9 | STK - 11

OVERTIME WINNER: C Josh Currie (8th) off a rebound from Hamilton and Fayne at 3:41; CONDORS WIN, 2-1

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Currie (BAK) 2. Jankowski (STK) 3. Gustavsson (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 27 | STK - 29POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/1 | STK - 0/1GOALTENDERS: BAK - Gustavsson (3-1-0; 29/28) | STK - Gillies (11-11-4; 27/25)C Josh Currie fought Ryan Lomberg in the first periodCurrie has four game-winning goals and four of his other five have either tied or given the Condors a lead in the third period.Bakersfield's power play is 11/33 over their last 10 games (33.3%)Bakersfield is 5-2-0 against Stockton with five more meetings on the docketFive of Scott Allen's seven goals have been on the roadLW Ryan Hamilton is on a four-game scoring streak (3g-2a)D Jordan Oesterle and D Griffin Reinhart were recalled earlier today and the Condors played with five d-menScratches: Betker, Christoffer, DescheneauAttendance: 6,333

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

