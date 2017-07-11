Curletta\\"s Blasts Lead Nuts to Win

News Release

San Jose, CA. - Joey Curletta launched two home runs to propel the Modesto Nuts to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Giants on Monday at Municipal Stadium.

The win gives the Nuts (52-37; 13-6) a series victory and a 5-2 road trip.

Madison Bumgarner started for the Giants (38-51; 8-11) and allowed just an unearned run in six innings with eight strikeouts during his rehab appearance.

Nathan Bannister (W, 5-5) was very good again as he twirled six innings allowing just one run on a solo home run with five strikeouts and one walk.

Curletta broke the tie in the seventh inning with a solo home run that bounced off the top of the wall in left. In the ninth, Curletta added a key insurance blast with an opposite field two-run shot.

Art Warren (S, 4/4) surrendered a RBI single in the ninth but struck out two and stranded a pair to secure the win for the Nuts.

Both Matt Fest and Bryan Bonnell tossed scoreless innings out of the Nuts' bullpen.

The Nuts return home on Wednesday to start a four-game series with the Visalia Rawhide at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

