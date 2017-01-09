Cummings, Godoy Called to Panama National Team

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Harold Cummings and midfielder Anibal Godoy have been called up to the Panama National Team to participate in qualifying matches for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Cummings, 24, and Godoy, 26, will connect with the Panama National Team as they serve as the host nation for the round robin style Central American Cup. Los Canaleros will face Belize on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. PT, Nicaragua on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. PT, Honduras on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. PT, El Salvador on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. PT and Costa Rica on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. PT.

Cummings, who joined the Earthquakes on Jan. 7, has made 46 appearances for the Panama National Team. He earned his first cap at 18 years old in 2010 and has since faced sides such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile and the United States.

Godoy has made 67 appearances with Panama, scoring one goal. He last featured in the scoreless draw with Mexico on Nov. 15 in the Hexagonal FIFA World Cup qualifiers, entering the match in the 82nd minute. Godoy has competed in each of the last three CONCACAF Gold Cups, leading Panama to the semifinals in 2011, the final in 2013 and a third place finish in 2015.

The top four finishers in the Central American Cup will qualify for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup set to take place in the United States from July 7-26. Levi's © Stadium in Santa Clara will host a knockout round match.

