Cuddemi Scores Twice in Win over Rush

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Wichita returned home for the first time in six games on Friday night and knocked off Rapid City by the final of 3-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ralph Cuddemi tallied a pair and Shane Starrett stopped 27 shots to earn his 16th win of the season.

Wichita got on the board first just five minutes in as Butcher's shot hit the shin pad of Riley Weselowski and re-directed past Steve Michalek. The Rush answered quickly as Daniel Leavens scored a minute later to tie the game at one.

Cuddemi recorded his first of the game 21 seconds into the second. He fired a one-time feed from Nick Latta past Michalek for his 17th of the season and a 2-1 advantage. His second came at 8:47 when Jon Puskar tipped a puck free into the slot and he buried a wrist shot off the left post and in for a 3-1 lead.

Wichita controlled the rest of the contest and nearly scored three times in the third. Travis Ewanyk, Travis Brown and Nick Latta had grade A scoring chances that Michalek stopped to keep the Rush in the game.

Cuddemi has his second two-goal outing in the last 10 days. Puskar recorded his first point in a Thunder uniform. Latta, Ewanyk and Etienne Boutet added helpers in the win.

Wichita went 0-for-1 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to face the Rush at 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow is the annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey game, presented by Twister City Harley-Davidson, benefiting the Wichita Children's Home. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. with the opening face-off at 5 p.m. Fans who purchase tickets for this game will also be able to watch the Thunder game later that night.

The first 1,000 kids 12 and under will get a special Thunder youth jersey tomorrow night, presented by Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Jerseys will be passed out when doors open at 4:45 p.m. Less than 1,000 tickets remain in the lower bowl for the game tomorrow night against Rapid City.

