'Cuda Comeback Falls Short in Stockton, 2-1

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





STOCKTON, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (22-20-3-3) scored early in the third period to get within one, but the Stockton Heat (24-17-2-3) held on for the 2-1 victory at Stockton Arena on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first, Andrew Mangiapane (19) took advantage of a non-icing call against San Jose that left everyone flat-footed and opened up the scoring at 7:47 on an odd-man rush with Colin Smith. Spencer Foo (13) added to Stockton's lead on the power play as he directed a Smith pass into the net from along the far side at 13:39.

In the third, Rourke Chartier (4) wired a shot inside the far post from the right wing to inch San Jose within one at the 1:40 mark. The Barracuda would have three power plays after that point but failed to even the score, falling 2-1.

Antoine Bibeau (14-9-2) took the loss despite making 36 saves, while Mason McDonald (2-0-0) earned his second consecutive win after making 25 saves on 26 shots.

The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip in Ontario on Wednesday to take on the Reign at 7 PM. Listen live on the all-new Sharks + SAP Center App, AM 1220 KDOW, and watch live at AHLLive.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.