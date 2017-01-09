Cubs World Series Trophy to Visit Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, IN - The World Series Champion Chicago Cubs are proud to bring the World Series Trophy to Four Winds Field on Saturday, January 21, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET as part of the Cubs Trophy Tour presented by State Farm.

"We're excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason as we celebrate such a historic World Series championship," said Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts via Cubs.com. "This year's world championship team is unparalleled, and so are our fans. We can't wait for them to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person."

"It's more than a hunk of metal...although it is a very good looking hunk of metal," said South Bend Cub Owner and limited partner of the Chicago Cubs Andrew Berlin. "The trophy is a symbol of pride, determination, overcoming obstacles and achievement. Even more so, the trophy represents not just a Championship but the positive values and attributes we see in ourselves."

"It's an honor and a privilege to host the World Series Trophy to the Michiana region, "said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "There are many Cubs fans in our area who have waited a very long time for this moment and we are incredibly proud to share it with them. While the event on January 21st will be limited to full-season seat holders, we have worked hard with the Cubs to bring it back to Four Winds Field later in the year. It is a privilege to be a part of the Chicago Cubs family and we appreciate them allowing us to be a part of the trophy tour."

The VIP Event on January 21 is by invitation only. Full-season seat holders will be contacted directly with more details on the private event. Fans interested in purchasing full-season seat plans can contact the South Bend Cubs Main Office at (574) 235-9988.

The World Series Trophy will then be on display for the general public on April 20. Fans will be allowed to take pictures and share on social media using the hashtag #CubsTrophyTour. More details on specific viewing times will be released in the spring.

The Chicago Cubs were presented with the trophy after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. This was the first World Series Championship for the Cubs since 1908 and ended the longest championship drought in professional sports history.

