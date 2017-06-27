Cubs Slide Baby Cakes

News Release

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (33-43) snagged a 1-0 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes (28-48), Monday at Principal Park in front of a crowd of 9,653.

The only scoring of the game came in the second inning for Iowa. With two down, Stephen Bruno was hit by a pitch, stole second and came home on an Elliot Soto single. Iowa collected eight hits on the night from seven different bats. Chris Dominguez was the only I-Cub with a multi-hit game.

Williams Perez (3-7) put together a solid outing, lasting five innings and allowing three hits while walking three and whiffing three. After losing seven straight to begin the year, the righty has bounced back with three consecutive wins. Jack Leathersich, David Rollins, Stephen Perakslis and Pierce Johnson teamed up for the relief effort. The bullpen didn't allow a hit through four innings, walked three and struck out eight. Johnson came away with his seventh save of the season.

In his first game since getting optioned from Chicago, Kyle Schwarber fanned in his first three at-bats, before crushing a ball off the tape at the top of the right field wall for a single in the eighth. He would kickstart a potential rally for the I-Cubs as the home team loaded the bases, but couldn't cash in. Iowa and New Orleans continue the series tomorrow at 7:08 p.m.


