Cubs/Reds Individual Game Tickets on Sale - February 13

February 7, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas 51s News Release





LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Las Vegas 51s professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, announced today that individual game tickets for the Major League Baseball exhibition games featuring the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds will go on sale on Monday, February 13 at noon at the Cashman Field Box Office.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com). The Cashman Field Box Office, beginning on February 13, will be open Monday-Friday from noon - 4:30 p.m.

The following are the individual game ticket prices for the Cubs/Reds games on Saturday-Sunday, March 25-26 at 1:05 p.m. at Cashman Field: $45 for reserved seats, berm and standing room only; $55 for plaza seats and $65 for field seats.

"For the 27th year, Major League Baseball returns to Las Vegas with a great matchup for Big League Weekend in 2017," Rossi Ralenkotter, President/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said. "This year's games will have a championship flare as the World Champion Chicago Cubs return to the destination to take on the Cincinnati Reds. We look forward to another incredible event with two great fan bases."

The Cubs have recorded a total of 18 sellouts over the past 12 seasons (2005-16) for their annual Big League Weekend visits to Cashman Field.

In 2016, the Cubs total attendance for the Big League Weekend two-day event was 22,020. The Cubs defeated the 2015 National League Champion New York Mets, 5-1, on March 31 before a sellout crowd of 11,025. The Mets then defeated the Cubs, 8-1, on April 1 before another sellout crowd of 10,995.

"We are excited that the World Series champions will return to Las Vegas for the 13th straight season," 51s President/COO Don Logan said. "We also welcome Cincinnati back to Big League Weekend for their third all-time visit.

"The two-game series between the Cubs and Reds will provide a great atmosphere in the ballpark. The fans, both locally and the tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time. The Cubs have such a tremendous nationwide fan-base and Las Vegas has become a 'second' Spring Training home for them.

"Big League Weekend also provides great exposure for Las Vegas with the games being broadcast into Chicago (Comcast SportNet), the #3 media market in the country."

The Cubs, under Joe Maddon, compiled a Major League best 103-58 record (.640) in 2016 and advanced to the World Series for the first time in 71 years (1945) and then captured the World Series championship for the first time in 108 years (1908) in a thrilling seven-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

The Cubs, trailing 3-games-to-1, won the final three games of the series to capture the fall classic, the first team to come back from a 3-games-to-1 deficit since Kansas City in 1985 (vs. St. Louis). Chicago also became just the fourth team in World Series history (trailing 3-games-to-1) to win the final two games on the road, the first since the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates (vs. Baltimore).

The Cubs will be returning to Cashman Field for the 13th straight season and 16th all-time appearance in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend (1993, 1994, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016).

Cincinnati will be making its third all-time appearance to Cashman Field for Big League Weekend. The Reds' last appearance was vs. the Cubs on March 12, 2011 before a crowd of 9,047 (Reds defeated the Cubs, 9-8). Cincinnati faced the L.A. Dodgers at Cashman Field on March 31, 2010 before a sellout crowd of 11,896 (Reds defeated the Dodgers, 12-4).

The 51s, under manager Pedro Lopez, will open their 35th season in the Silver State on Thursday, April 6 against the defending PCL champion, the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, at Southwest University Park. The "home opener" will be on Tuesday, April 11 against the Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, at Cashman Field at 7:05 p.m.

2017 season tickets and mini-plan packages (11, 22, 36-game plans) are available by calling the 51s office at (702) 943-7200. Individual game tickets for the 71-game home schedule will go on sale in March.

Official licensed 51s team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.