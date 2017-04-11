April 11, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A late-game scoring spree propelled the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) to a 7-2 victory over Fort Wayne at Parkview Field on Tuesday night. TinCaps outfielder Jack Suwinski collected two hits and an RBI in the loss.
South Bend (3-3) scored a total of five runs during the seventh and eighth innings to recover from an early Fort Wayne (2-4) edge.
Suwinski pushed the TinCaps into the lead during the third inning, ripping an RBI single that brought in first baseman Brad Zunica to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead.
After a Yeiler Peguero single helped South Bend even the score, 1-1, in the top of the fifth, catcher Marcus Greene Jr. touched home after an error during the frame's bottom half, putting the TinCaps in front again, 2-1.
In the sixth, South Bend responded with an Alberto Mineo RBI single that scored Isaac Paredes and tied the game, 2-2.
TinCaps left-hander Will Headean threw six quality innings during his first start of 2017. The southpaw struck out five and did not walk anyone while allowing two runs.
The Cubs jumped on Fort Wayne reliever Wilmer Torres (L), who surrendered four runs in 0.2 innings. Lou Distasio replaced Torres and ceded one run in 2.1 innings.
South Bend's Pedro Silverio (W) whiffed seven batters during his 3.1 innings of winning relief en route to a 7-2 victory for the Cubs.
The three-game series concludes Wednesday morning at Parkview Field.
Next Game
- Wednesday, April 12 vs. South Bend Cubs (11:05 a.m.)
o TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jesse Scholtens
o Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Tyson Miller
- Watch: Comcast Network 81
- Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn Radio app
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board
Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2017
- Bandits and Chiefs Split Twin Bill Tuesday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs Rattle TinCaps, 7-2 - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Temperature Falls, Offense Cools - Great Lakes Loons
- Snappers Hit Two Homers, Fall to Clinton - Beloit Snappers
- Dragons Come from Behind, Win Fourth Straight Game - Dayton Dragons
- Bowling Green Hot Rods Game Notes (Doubleheader, 4/12 vs LAN) - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bullpen Lets Late Lead Slip in Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Hot Rods, Lugnuts Game Postponed - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bees and Rattlers Split Twin Bill - Burlington Bees
- Wisconsin Rallies To Beat Burlington 4-3 in the Nightcap of Tuesday's Doubleheader - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Hot Rods, Lugnuts Rained out on Tuesday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Blankenhorn's Blast Caps 6-1 Kernels Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bats Silenced as Cougars Suffer First Loss of Season - Kane County Cougars
- Burlington Beats Rattlers In Game One - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Manager Reinaldo Ruiz Returns to the Hot Rods - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bowling Green Hot Rods Game Notes ( vs. Lansing) - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- LumberKings in the Win Column with Come from Behind Win - Clinton LumberKings
- Cabrera, Hot Rods Hand Lugnuts First Loss - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cabrera, Brosseau Lead Hot Rods to Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cougars Collar Kernels Monday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Perfect Record Intact as Cougars Roll Past Kernels - Kane County Cougars
- Whitecaps Bats Remain Cold in 2-0 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps