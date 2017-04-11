Cubs Rattle TinCaps, 7-2

News Release

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A late-game scoring spree propelled the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) to a 7-2 victory over Fort Wayne at Parkview Field on Tuesday night. TinCaps outfielder Jack Suwinski collected two hits and an RBI in the loss.

South Bend (3-3) scored a total of five runs during the seventh and eighth innings to recover from an early Fort Wayne (2-4) edge.

Suwinski pushed the TinCaps into the lead during the third inning, ripping an RBI single that brought in first baseman Brad Zunica to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead.

After a Yeiler Peguero single helped South Bend even the score, 1-1, in the top of the fifth, catcher Marcus Greene Jr. touched home after an error during the frame's bottom half, putting the TinCaps in front again, 2-1.

In the sixth, South Bend responded with an Alberto Mineo RBI single that scored Isaac Paredes and tied the game, 2-2.

TinCaps left-hander Will Headean threw six quality innings during his first start of 2017. The southpaw struck out five and did not walk anyone while allowing two runs.

The Cubs jumped on Fort Wayne reliever Wilmer Torres (L), who surrendered four runs in 0.2 innings. Lou Distasio replaced Torres and ceded one run in 2.1 innings.

South Bend's Pedro Silverio (W) whiffed seven batters during his 3.1 innings of winning relief en route to a 7-2 victory for the Cubs.

The three-game series concludes Wednesday morning at Parkview Field.

Next Game

- Wednesday, April 12 vs. South Bend Cubs (11:05 a.m.)

o TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jesse Scholtens

o Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Tyson Miller

- Watch: Comcast Network 81

- Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn Radio app

