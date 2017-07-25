Cubs Fall to Snappers

News Release

BELOIT, WI - The South Bend Cubs fell to the Beloit Snappers 6-3 on Saturday.

Cubs starter Carson Sands made his second start of the year and fell behind early after allowing two runs on two hits with a walk in the first inning. Sands finished the night going two and two-thirds innings giving up five hits, five runs with four walks and no strikeouts.

South Bend produced two runs in the third inning to tie the game at two Luis Ayala delivered an RBI single scoring Chris Pieters who had walked. A sacrifice fly by Yeiler Peguero evened the score when Alberto Mineo crossed home plate.

Pieters ended the night scoring two of the Cubs three runs.

The Cubs got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but Pieters grounded into a game ending double play.

The South Bend Cubs are at Beloit again Sunday at 3:00pm(ET) on 96.1fm WSBT. Manuel Rondon will start for South Bend in search of his 11th win of the year.

