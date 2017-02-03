Cuban National Team Returns as Part of International Showcase

POMONA, NY- The Can-Am League announced on Friday which two teams would be traveling the circuit as part of the 2017 International Showcase. Once again, the Cuban National Team will take part while the Yeoncheon Miracle, and independent South Korean club, will join the three-week tour through the Can-Am this summer.

"Bienvenido de nuevo a nuestros amigos del equipo nacional Cubano de bÃ©isbol," said Ken Lehner, Rockland Boulders Team President.

Each team will play all six members of the Can-Am League, touring from June 8-29 at the various ballparks in North America. Yeoncheon will visit Palisades Credit Union Park during Father's Day weekend, June 16-18, while the Cubans will return to Pomona the following week, June 27-29. Both series will feature exciting promotions and themes to welcome the international squads and entertain the fans. Once again, all six games with the international clubs will count in the 2017 league standings.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to play team from two baseball-rich countries," noted Boulders manager Jamie Keefe. "Last year the place was packed for the Cuban series and they took it to us so we're definitely looking to return the favor. As for Yeoncheon, we know the caliber of baseball being played in that area of the world having hosted the Shikoku Island All-Stars the last two years so we expect a very similar level of talent from South Korea."

The Cuban squad will be making its second tour of the league in 2017. Last year, the squad went 11-9 against Can-Am League opponents, including a three-game series sweep of the Boulders. This season marks the first visit to North America from the Miracle, who are based in Yeoncheon County, 30 miles north of Seoul.

"Over the past two seasons, the Can-Am League has led the way in showcasing the varied, exciting styles of baseball played across the world to North American fans," said Miles Wolff, league commissioner. "We're looking forward to welcoming our Cuban opponents back to Canada and the United States, as well as getting a look at a South Korean team for the first time."

