CT Tigers Announce Food Drive on August 26

NORWICH, Ct. - The Connecticut Tigers, Class A Short Season affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are proud to announce a partnership with the Catholic Charities Diocese of Norwich for the 2018 Minor League Baseball CommUNITY Initiative presented by Allegiant Airlines.

On Sunday, August 26, the Tigers will host a food drive at Dodd Stadium to benefit the Catholic Charities Food Pantry during an afternoon game against the Lowell Spinners beginning at 4:05 p.m. Fans who donate any non-perishable food items at the front gate will be entered in a drawing to win a $500 flight voucher from Allegiant Airlines, proudly serving as the airline for America's hometowns.

Minor League Baseball announced the creation of the MiLB CommUNITY initiative in 2016 as a response to a collection of tragedies and tension that developed in communities across the country. Our ballparks have long been a place of fun and enjoyment, providing a break from the ills of today's society. The MiLB CommUNITY Initiative presented by Allegiant Airlines encourages fans to take action in their communities and promote unity, understanding, acceptance and inclusion. This is the first time the Connecticut Tigers have teamed up for the MiLB CommUNITY Initiative presented by Allegiant Airlines.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. Individual tickets for all 2018 home games, season memberships to "The Club," ticket mini-plans, and Tigers team merchandise are now on sale at Dodd Stadium, by phone at 860-887-7962, and online at CTTigers.com.

