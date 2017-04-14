Crunch Take Down Senators, 4-1

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Four different Syracuse Crunch players scored as the team took down the Binghamton Senators, 4-1, tonight at the War Memorial Arena to stay within one point of first in the North Division with one game remaining.

Michael Bournival opened scoring in the first period before Erik Condra and Matthew Peca built up a three-goal lead in the second. The Senators got one back in the middle frame, but Brett Howden added an empty-net tally to secure a 4-1 win. Syracuse finished the 10-game series against Binghamton at 5-3-1-1.

Mike McKenna earned his second consecutive win with a 28-save performance between the pipes for the Crunch. Marcus Hogberg stopped 33-of-36 for the Senators. Syracuse special teams were effective going 2-for-8 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch lit the lamp with 52 seconds remaining in the first period. Peca picked up the puck at the blue line and wove his way down the slot before passing a no-look feed to the right post. Bournival was waiting wide open to easily send the puck home behind Hogberg from a sharp angle. Ben Thomas earned a point on the opening tally

Syracuse built a 3-0 lead with two goals in 1:43 halfway through the middle frame. During 5-on-3 play at the 9:26 mark, Cory Conacher faked a shot from the right circle before sending a cross-zone feed for Condra to net from the back door. Matt Taormina recorded the assist. Peca then potted a wrist shot on the power play from the right faceoff dot with the help of Taormina and Condra.

The Senators stole one back when Gabriel Gagne sniped one from the left circle with 6:59 remaining in the second period. Max McCormick and Kyle Flanagan were credited with the helpers on the power-play goal.

With 1:43 remaining in the contest, Howden added an empty-netter from Tye McGinn and Joel Vermin to secure a Syracuse victory.

The Crunch host the Utica Comets tomorrow at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season.

Crunchables: Tonight is the first time this season the Crunch have had multiple power-play goals in back-to-back games this season...Mike McKenna recorded his first back-to-back wins as a member of the Crunch tonight...Erik Condra has points in each game he has played against Binghamton this season (2g, 6a)...Matt Taormina recorded consecutive multi-point games for the third time this season.

