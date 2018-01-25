Crunch Surge for 3-2 Win over Rocket

News Release

LAVAL, QUEBEC - After giving up the first goal, the Syracuse Crunch rookies led a surge with three unanswered goals to defeat the Laval Rocket, 3-2, and snap a three-game skid tonight at Place Bell.

Mitchell Stephens led the team with his second three-point game, notching a goal and two assists. Mathieu Joseph recorded two helpers on the night, while Dennis Yan and Anthony Cirelli contributed a goal each. The victory advances the Crunch to 25-14-2-2 on the season and 2-2-0-1 in the eight-game series against the Rocket.

Connor Ingram earned the win in net for the Crunch with 25 saves. Charlie Lindgren turned aside 22-of-25 between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse went 2-for-8 on the power play. Laval was able to convert on one of their seven man-advantages.

The Rocket struck on the power play with 46 seconds remaining in the first period. After receiving a pass from Matt Taormina, Nikita Scherbak waited at the top of left circle until he found a shooting lane and snuck the puck underneath Ingram's right arm. Adam Cracknell recorded the secondary assist.

The Crunch tied the game during 4-on-4 play seven minutes into the middle stanza. Stephens pressured the Rocket on the forecheck and forced a turnover in front of the net. Yan picked up the loose puck, delayed and roofed a shot over Lindgren.

With 3:35 remaining in the second period, the Crunch took over the lead, 2-1, on the power play. Stephens won the faceoff in the right circle and sent the puck up to the point for Joseph to fire on net. His shot was blocked, but the rebound dropped down for Cirelli to chip in with a quick stick at the bottom of the circle.

Syracuse built a two-goal lead with another power-play goal 2:47 into the final frame. Joseph flew through the neutral zone and down the left wing. Just before he cut behind the cage, he sent a centering feed for Stephens to redirect in for a three-point game. Mat Bodie tallied a point on the eventual game-winner.

The Rocket pulled within one in the final 1:10. Daniel Audette capitalized on an errant pass from the corner and sniped a shot from the left faceoff dot, but the Crunch fended off a late-period comeback.

Syracuse returns home to host the Belleville Senators on Friday at 7 p.m.

