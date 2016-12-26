Crunch Suffer First Loss to Amerks, 5-1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Dominik Masin netted his first professional goal as the Syracuse Crunch suffered their first loss of the season to the Rochester Americans, 5-1, tonight at the Blue Cross Arena.

The loss puts the Crunch on a three-game skid and moves the team to 16-9-0-3. The team still leads the North Division with a .625 points percentage and has a 5-1 lead in the 10-game season series with the Amerks.

Adam Wilcox made 21 saves in net for the Crunch. Linus Ullmark earned the win turning aside 25-of-26. Syracuse was unable to convert on five power play opportunities, but stopped 4-of-5 Rochester man-advantages.

The Crunch opened scoring 5:56 into the game before the Amerks scored three unanswered goals in the first period. Masin received a drop pass from Matt Peca and fired on net. His shot ricocheted off a defender and into the goal. Matt Taormina recorded a point on the opening marker. Rochester evened it up on the power play. After a shot from the right wing was stopped, Cole Schneider chipped the puck out into the slot for Justin Bailey to send home. Just 27 seconds later, Daniel Muzito-Bagenda sent a cross-zone pass for Evan Rodrigues to throw on net from the goal line. His shot went over Wilcox, off his back and in.

With 7:01 remaining in the first, the Amerks went up, 3-1. Dan Catenacc won a battle in front of the cage and lit the lamp.

Halfway through the final frame, Rochester added another to their total. Tim Kennedy passed ahead for Bailey to net his second of the night on the breakaway. With 4:08 remaining in the game, the Amerks capped off a 5-1 victory. Kennedy won the faceoff in the right circle and kicked the puck out. Schneider gained control alone in the slot and fired top shelf.

The Crunch return to the War Memorial Arena to host the Hershey Bears on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: The Crunch allowed the Amerks their first power-play goal in 22 opportunities this season.

